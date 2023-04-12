Job summary

Join our Base management Team and advance your career as a





Drilling Engineer

(Egyptian nationalities only)





In this role You will:

Support delivery of sanctioned activity and any additional scope

Support strategic planning and inputs for projects

Prepare wells estimate and wells bench marking to support project FMs and well AFEs

Prepare well trajectories and well schematics

Support Egypt specific cost recovery and cost reconciliation for Wells activity

Interface with regulatory/relevant government entities and partners

Make technical design decisions on the safe execution of the drilling plan with cost efficiency as a business driver

Work closely with Wells Manager, Engineering team , Well Site Supervisors and contractors to help planning and safe execution of operations

Secure bids for services from reputable and approved sub-contractors. Engage competent and qualified contractors that work to a company standard of operational and safety performance

Conduct research on offset wells, evaluate new ideas and drilling technics. Be open and willing to aggressively seek better methods and techniques of drilling wells

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, standardization opportunities, standard methodologies and operational efficiencies

Develop and manage project plan involving non-wells stakeholders e.g. Offshore Team, Operations, Projects & Finance

Work effectively with Front End Loading (FEL) Team and other engineers and geologists as well as field staff

Manage a variable workload

Coaching and mentoring of less experienced engineers.



What You will need to be successful:

Communicate effectively, treat all employees and contractors with respect, promote safe, inclusive, and engaging environment

Minimum of 5 years of experience in the oil and gas industry

Experience in Oil and Gas upstream (drilling and/or completions) for 3 or more years with an independent, Major service provider or major oil company in similar capacity. Work experience with an industry service provider is a plus

Have industry training, such as WC Certification, Cementing, CSG design, Tubing Design Stress Analysis, Well Completions and Workover, Extended Reach drilling or similar courses is preferred

Experience and understanding of casing and tubing design principles

Experience with computer software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag. (Landmark suite is preferred)

Have detailed and demonstrated technical knowledge of Deep water drilling, Jack up and horizontal wells is preferred

Have hands on experience drilling directional wells along with a good understanding of directional drilling techniques and equipment

Have detailed understanding of drill bits, drilling motors and the relation of the drilling rig circulating system to these tools

Have detailed understanding and hands on experience with various weighted and non-weighted mud systems. Experience with OBM and WBM

Managed pressure drilling is a plus

Other field specific desirable experience: Completions, Interventions and Workover, Subsea Operations, Sand Control, Fracturing and Stimulation, Well Performance, etc

Have experience preparing AFE’s and demonstrated ability to drill wells at or below estimated cost

Track record optimizing drilling performance and promoting continuous improvement

Have demonstrated the ability to design drilling/completions programs for multiple rigs at one time in a safe and cost-effective manner

Understand and demonstrate leadership in all aspects of managing an HSE compliant operation without sacrificing operational efficiency

Familiar with data analytics tools. Basic programming skills is a plus