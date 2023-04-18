Job summary

As a Drilling Engineer you will be responsible for the delivery of well designs, planning and programmes that meet business objectives, address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. You will apply in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the well planning and construction process, capable of performing a leading role in multi-discipline team both in terms of planning and execution support for the assigned well projects.

Key Accountabilities

Safety, Risk Management and Compliance

Carry out well design, permitting, and operations in compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp practices.

Manage well-specific risk using bp’s risk management and management of change processes.

Identify well control and process safety risks ensuring mitigations in well design / operations.

Delivers reliability / integrity be carrying out equipment assurance and reviewing QA/QC documentation.

Perform Engineering Self-Verification and Oversight.

Well Planning and Execution

Responsible for the delivery of drilling engineering work tasks on wells projects.

Responsible for drilling engineering inputs from project initiation to execution.

Responsible for the delivery of drilling engineering design and planning activities.

Provide drilling engineering inputs for the required Decision Gate support material.

Perform right-scoping to identify the optimal well design concept.

Develop well (AFE) and project (FM) cost estimates.

Conduct offset and wells benchmarking.

Develop well BOD and DGOP documents.

Responsible for the delivery of operational support during execution including the development of WWI.

Conduct AAR with the operational team.

Develop and recommend drilling engineering solutions to problems encountered during well execution.

Responsible for the delivery of EOWRs.

Deliver continuous improvement projects, optimize drilling performance, and recommend new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Leadership, Values & Behaviours

Lead multi-discipline team planning.

Role model V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and build enduring capability in self and others.

Ability to prioritize work-fronts.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor of Science in an Engineering discipline or higher is highly desirable.

Previous industry experience in drilling.

Essential Experience and Attributes

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor, IWCF/IADC.

Excels in drilling engineering detailed design and drilling operation execution.

Experience with Landmark suite software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag.

Other Requirements

Aberdeen or Sunbury based; 10% or less travel offshore, some travel to other locations as required.

