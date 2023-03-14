Drilling Engineer CCUS

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Drilling Engineer will be directly responsible for the design of safe and technically sound drilling programs. He/she will work with the Drilling Manager/CCUS Manager, well site supervisors, subsurface and completions Team members. The main focus is the technical design and accountability for all engineering work and regulatory compliance for drilling programs under his/her area of authority. He/she is expected to demonstrate by action good technical judgment, professionalism, one team spirit, leadership skills in promoting a safe operation at the well site and together with the Development Team drill safe and compliant wells in bpx energy (including CCUS).

Key Accountabilities

Make technical design decisions on the safe execution of the drilling plan with cost efficiency as a business driver.

Work closely with Drilling Manager/CCUS Manager, Well Site Supervisors and contractors to help daily planning and safe execution of operations.

Secure bids for services from reputable and approved sub-contractors. Engage competent and qualified contractors that work to a company standard of operational and safety performance.

Conduct research on offset wells, evaluate new ideas and drilling technics. Be open and willing to aggressively seek better methods and techniques of drilling wells.

Work effectively with Front End Loading (FEL) Team and other engineers and geologists as well as field staff in picking surface/ bottom hole locations and support permitting.

Manage a variable workload as rig activity rises and falls based on the goals of the company.

Communicate effectively, treat all employees and contractors with respect, promote safe, inclusive, and engaging environment.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 8 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Experience as a Drilling Engineer for 5 or more years with an independent or major oil company in similar capacity. Work experience with an industry service provider is a plus.

Have industry training, such as WC Certification, Murchison, Extended Reach drilling or similar courses is preferred.

Experience and understanding of casing design principles.

Experience with computer software for modeling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag. (Landmark suite is preferred)

Have detailed and demonstrated technical knowledge of drilling horizontal wells. Multi-basin experience in is preferred.

Have hands on experience drilling directional wells along with a detailed understanding of directional drilling techniques and equipment.

Have detailed understanding of drill bits, drilling motors and the relation of the drilling rig circulating system to these tools.

Have detailed understanding and hands on experience with various weighted and non-weighted mud systems. Experience with OBM, WBM, air-drilling and managed pressure drilling.

Have extensive experience preparing AFE’s and demonstrated ability to drill wells at or below estimated cost.

Track record optimizing drilling performance and promoting continuous improvement. Demonstrate an aggressive ability seek new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Have demonstrated the ability to design drilling programs for multiple drilling rigs at one time in a safe and cost-effective manner.

Understand and demonstrate leadership in all aspects of managing an HSE compliant operation without sacrificing operational efficiency.

Effective at researching offset well, good computer and presentational skills.

Familiar with data analytics tools and basic programming skills.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $138,000-$198,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.