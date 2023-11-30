Job summary

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Drilling Engineer

(Egyptian nationalities only)

The Wells Engineer will be directly responsible for the design of safe and technically sound Wells programs. They will work with the Drilling & Completions Managers, drilling/completions engineering, operations, subsurface. PSCM, Logistics and commercial Team members. The main focus is the technical design, accountability for all engineering work and regulatory compliance for early planning tasks and drilling programs under their area of authority. Support cost recovery and cost reconciliation for Wells activity. Work with regulatory/relevant government entities and partners. They are encouraged to demonstrate by action good technical judgment, professionalism, one team spirit, leadership skills in promoting a safe operation at the well site and together with the Development Team drill safe and compliant wells.

In this role You will:

Support delivery of sanctioned activity and any additional scope

Support strategic planning and inputs for projects

Prepare wells estimate and wells bench marking to support project FMs and well AFEs.

Prepare well trajectories and well schematics

Support Egypt specific cost recovery and cost reconciliation for Wells activity.

Make technical design decisions on the safe execution of the drilling plan with cost efficiency as a business driver.

Work closely with Wells Manager, Engineering team, Well Site Supervisors and contractors to help planning and safe execution of operations.

Secure bids for services from reputable and approved sub-contractors. Engage competent and qualified contractors that work to a company standard of operational and safety performance.

Conduct research on offset wells, evaluate new ideas and drilling technics. Be open and willing to aggressively seek better methods and techniques of drilling wells.

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, standardization opportunities, standard methodologies and operational efficiencies.

Develop and manage project plan involving non-wells collaborators e.g. Offshore Team, Operations, Projects & Finance.

Work effectively with Front End Loading (FEL) Team and other specialists and geologists as well as field staff.

Manage a variable workload.

Coaching and mentoring of less experienced engineers.

What You will need to be successful:

Communicate effectively, treat all employees and contractors with respect, promote safe, inclusive, and engaging environment.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Experience in Oil and Gas upstream (drilling and/or completions) for 3 or more years with an independent, Major service provider or major oil company in similar capacity.

Have industry training, such as WC Certification, Cementing, CSG design, Tubing Design Stress Analysis, Well Completions and Workover, Extended Reach drilling or similar courses is preferred.

Experience and understanding of casing and tubing design principles.

Experience with computer software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag. (Landmark suite is preferred)

Have detailed and demonstrated technical knowledge of Deep water drilling, Jack up and horizontal wells is preferred.

Have hands on experience drilling directional wells along with a good understanding of directional drilling techniques and equipment.

Have detailed understanding of drill bits, drilling motors and the relation of the drilling rig circulating system to these tools.

Have detailed understanding and hands on experience with various weighted and non-weighted mud systems. Experience with OBM and WBM.

Other field specific desirable experience: Completions, Interventions and Workover, Subsea Operations, Sand Control, Fracturing and Stimulation, Well Performance, Perforating, Formation Damage, Wireline, Coil Tubing etc.

Have experience preparing AFE’s and demonstrated ability to drill wells at or below estimated cost.

Track record optimizing drilling performance and promoting continuous improvement. Demonstrate an aggressive ability seek new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Have demonstrated the ability to craft drilling/completions programs for multiple rigs at one time in a safe and cost-effective manner.

Understand and demonstrate leadership in all aspects of managing an HSE compliant operation without sacrificing operational efficiency.

Effective at researching offset well, very good computer and presentational skills.

Familiar with data analytics tools. Basic programming skills is a plus.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



