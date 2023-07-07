Responsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
bp - Where You Can Make a Difference
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!
We are looking for a Drilling Engineer to join the team.
Role Synopsis
As a Drilling Engineer you will be responsible for the delivery of well designs, planning and programmes that meet business objectives, address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. You will apply in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the well planning and construction process, capable of performing a leading role in multi-discipline team both in terms of planning and execution support for the assigned well projects.
Key Accountabilities
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}
