Drilling Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis

The Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, and are in compliance with local regulations and in conformance with bp requirements. The Engineer supports the Senior Engineer, Engineering Manager (EM), and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) by delivery of engineering support and documentation for their review. The Engineer actively seeks coaching and mentoring from more experienced staff.

Role requirements

Educated to a Bachelor of Science in an engineering field or higher.

Has an understanding of engineering design and operations for the relevant subject area (Drilling).

7+ years of industry experience – wells experience (drilling, completions, intervention)

3+ years of offshore experience - drilling

Other supplemental qualifications:

1+ year of Managed Pressure Drilling

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Safety and Risk Management

Identify process safety and operational risks and include mitigations in well design / operations.

Provide input and supports engineering self-verification (SV) activities.

Develop and provide input into well-specific Risk Register including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Support HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks.

Conformance / Compliance

Prepare for review – well design, permitting, and operations in compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp requirements.

Prepare and provide guidance to MoCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, ‘Who we are’

Role model ‘Who We Are’ and our Code of conduct through words and actions.

Seek out feedback while embedding Our beliefs, How We Work and the Safety Leadership Principles.

Seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote cross functional integration in well planning and execution.

Well Planning and Execution

Develop optimal well plans with the extended well engineering team (BP and contractors) that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives – with oversight.

Uses Azure Dev Ops (ADO) and the agile/squad framework for well delivery.

Conducts rig / yard visits as needed.

Prepare well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.) – with oversight.

Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost management, and due diligence.

Applies wells solutions technical support, RCC, ConneXus, etc.

Document knowledge management content: learnings, best practices, case histories, lab tests, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Seek out applicable cross-regional, industry learnings and new technology via CoP and Learning sessions.

Participate in incident investigations and uses the ESQ2 process.

Provide engineering oversight and review quality and rigor of contractor services and products

Participate in continuous improvement projects.

Verify reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Collaborate with subsea to assure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations– with oversight where needed.

Prepare timely and accurate well handover documentation.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.