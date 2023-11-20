Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Provide engineering expertise required to support the delivery of North Sea drilling engineering activities to meet business objectives across a variety of Global projects through design and execution.

Address safety and operational risk in well design and well operations.

Align with regional regulations and BP Practices.

Build consensus between the regions and the centre to improve alignment and the quality of the product.

Support the Senior Drilling Engineer and Wells Superintendent with engineering and documentation for their review.

Provide support to Global Concept Development through the project planning life cycle

The Drilling engineer proactively leads their personal development with coaching and mentoring from more experienced staff.

Safety and Risk Management

Identify well control and process safety risks and include mitigations in well design / operations.

Develop and provide recommendations into well-specific Risk Register including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Support/Facilitate HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks.

Conformance / Compliance

Prepare for review – well design, permitting, and operations while assuring compliance with local laws and conformance with BP standards.

Prepare and provide guidance to MOCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, Values and Behaviors (V&B)

Role model V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promote inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Identify and embed agile techniques, tools and efforts related to modernization and transformation.

Well Planning and Execution

Develop efficient well plans with the extended wells engineering team (BP and contractors) that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives – with oversight.

Visit regional offices on occasion to assist with reviews/operations.

Interpret SORs and prepare well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost management, and due diligence. Including screening costs in Pre-GCD to implement depending upon the stage of the project.

Document knowledge management content: takeaways, standard processes, case histories, lab tests, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Provide engineering technical support and review of contractor services including new technology.

Participate in continuous improvement projects.

Assure reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Collaborate with regions to ensure alignment and improved customer focus, to avoid the risk of recycling work.

Utilise subject matter authorities and ConneXus in support of engineering work.

Communicate effectively to a variety of partners.

Document work recording the context supporting the key decisions prior to a timely and thorough handover to the region and Global Concept Development. Well barrier status/health is key focus area throughout the planning and execution of any wells project.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.