Production & Operations



Wells Group



The Drilling Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, are aligned with local laws and in conformance with bp requirements. The successful candidate in this role will be supporting the Senior Engineer, Engineering Manager (EM), and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) by delivery of engineering support and documentation for their review. You will actively seek coaching and mentoring from more experienced staff.

Understanding of drilling engineering design and operations

6+ years of Well Planning and Execution Experience

2+ years of Deepwater experience.

1+ year of Manage Pressure Drilling experience

Education: Bachelor of Science in an engineering subject area or higher.

Identify process safety and operational risks and include mitigations in well design / operations.

Provide feedback and supports engineering self-verification (SV) activities.

Develop and provide guidance into well-specific Risk Register including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Support HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks.

Prepare for review – well design, permitting, and operations in compliance with local laws and conformance with bp requirements.

Prepare and provide guidance to MoCs or deviations if needed.

Role model ‘Who We Are’, our code of conduct, through words and actions.

Seek out feedback while embedding Our Beliefs and How We Work.

Seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote cross-functional integration in well planning and execution.

Develop optimal well plans with the extended well engineering team (BP and contractors) that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives – with oversight.

Conducts rig / yard visits as needed.

Prepare well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.) – with oversight.

Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost management, and due diligence.

Use wells solutions technical support central team SMEs.

Document knowledge management content: takeaways, best practices, case histories, lab tests, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.

Seek out applicable cross-regional, industry findings and new technology via CoP and Learning sessions.

Participate in incident investigations.

Provide engineering oversight and review quality and rigor of contractor services and products

Participate in continuous improvement projects.

Verify reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.

Collaborate with subsea to assure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations– with oversight where needed.

Prepare timely and accurate well handover documentation.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Cloud Collaboration, Collaboration Tools, Drilling Engineering, Microsoft Office, Technical Writing



