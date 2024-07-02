Drilling Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Let me tell you about the role:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Drilling Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!

From our Pune office, you will be supporting BP’s world-wide regional teams in successfully planning and delivering wells. In this position, you will strive to drill wells within the targeted time and budget, provide drilling engineering support during operations, and conduct activities to ensure compliance with functional processes & policies and external/local regulations.

What you will deliver

Accountable for rigorous well engineering and its integration into the drilling operations plans to support the safe, efficient delivery of reliable wells.

Display good safety leadership with behaviors reflecting BP’s values. Ensure compliance with BP Operating Management System, BP Practices, basis of designs and other relevant BP and regulatory requirements for well construction.

Timely delivery of assigned well engineering and design activities including contingencies, in conformance with BP’s Engineering Practices, guidance documents, and BP’s Operating Management System.

Ensure conformance to Equipment Integrity Assurance Guidelines, Procurement and Supply Chain Management processes for the timely delivery of Equipment, including long lead items.

Work with the multi-discipline team to develop and document well design options including key risks and mitigations.

Drive standardization and utilization of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost efficiencies.

Capture and utilize lessons learned, develop end of well reports and applicable success stories and non-conformance reports.

Prepare Drilling Program and Rig Work Instructions; ensure equipment readiness and support mobilization to the rig site; and provide operations support during well construction.

Manage and coordinate service providers input into well planning and operations activity.

Prepare well cost estimates and monitor daily costs while drilling.

Coordinate and lead Drill the Well on Paper sessions, support Rig Work Instructions meetings, and attend rig calls whenever executing a well.

Develop and demonstrate competence in using BP drilling engineering software.

Identify cost efficiency improvements and implement these improvements where possible.

Coach, mentor and develop less experienced engineers.

Support the Drilling Engineering Manager and Well Superintendent on leading the Team in the absence of the Senior Drilling Engineer (e.g. whenever the SDE goes on leave).

Manage the contractor relationship, work with PSCM and management, to safely implement Contractor Improvement Plans (including KPIs, cost driver controls, monitor spend, etc.) and drive continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

University degree in Science / Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 6 years of domestic and/or international experience as a drilling engineer



Must have experiences/skills:

Drilling Engineering experience in planning and executing offshore wells.

Well Control Accreditation at a Supervisory level for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Proficient with tubular design theory and related software (i.e. StressCheck)

Proficient with Wellbore Positioning and Wellbore Trajectory design and related software (i.e. COMPASS).

Proficient with Drilling Fluids and Cement design. Able to interpret outputs from cement placement modeling software and to perform hydraulic simulations in DrillBench and WellPlan.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.