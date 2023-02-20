Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder will be responsible for the planning and delivery of Wells activities and to achieve project objectives (cost and schedule). The successful candidate will report to the Senior Drilling Engineering Manager and lead a team of drilling engineers to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and execution in compliance with relevant Industry and Statutory requirements for Well Operations.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Progress well projects through all stages of planning, delivery and review, ensuring quality documentation to support plans and decisions

Work with other teams for well planning ensuring proper involvement of all stakeholders

Drive standardisation and utilisation of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost management

Coach, mentor and develop staff to ensure appropriate development and career progression and advise on deployment

Maintain interaction with Reservoir Development, Drilling Operations, Completions, PSCM, Logistics, Well Interventions, Base Management teams etc. to coordinate, clarify and ensure effective well planning process

Ensure quality inputs to financial activities including Annual budget, Finance Memoranda etc

Manage contractors performance in partnership with PSCM and drive efficiency in inventory management

About you:

University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum 12 years Oilfield Related Experience

Demonstrated experience in detailed well design covering a range of operational requirements, including extended reach wells

Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels

Lead all aspects of people development of engineering staff to deliver appropriate staffing, proficiency, and development. Support nationalisation in Regions

Pro-active and open to new ideas approach, particularly around agility

Proficient written, spoken and reading English

