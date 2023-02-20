Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?
We are now looking for the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!
It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder will be responsible for the planning and delivery of Wells activities and to achieve project objectives (cost and schedule). The successful candidate will report to the Senior Drilling Engineering Manager and lead a team of drilling engineers to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and execution in compliance with relevant Industry and Statutory requirements for Well Operations.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Progress well projects through all stages of planning, delivery and review, ensuring quality documentation to support plans and decisions
Work with other teams for well planning ensuring proper involvement of all stakeholders
Drive standardisation and utilisation of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost management
Coach, mentor and develop staff to ensure appropriate development and career progression and advise on deployment
Maintain interaction with Reservoir Development, Drilling Operations, Completions, PSCM, Logistics, Well Interventions, Base Management teams etc. to coordinate, clarify and ensure effective well planning process
Ensure quality inputs to financial activities including Annual budget, Finance Memoranda etc
Manage contractors performance in partnership with PSCM and drive efficiency in inventory management
About you:
University degree in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)
It would be essential that you have:
Minimum 12 years Oilfield Related Experience
Demonstrated experience in detailed well design covering a range of operational requirements, including extended reach wells
Proven track record in supervisory role in multi-disciplinary teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture
Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels
Lead all aspects of people development of engineering staff to deliver appropriate staffing, proficiency, and development. Support nationalisation in Regions
Pro-active and open to new ideas approach, particularly around agility
Proficient written, spoken and reading English
Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?
We are now looking for the Drilling Engineering Discipline Manager to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!
It is a leadership role in the bp Azerbaijan/Georgia/Turkey (AGT) Wells Organization and the post holder will be responsible for the planning and delivery of Wells activities and to achieve project objectives (cost and schedule). The successful candidate will report to the Senior Drilling Engineering Manager and lead a team of drilling engineers to ensure delivery of the high quality well planning activities, programs and execution in compliance with relevant Industry and Statutory requirements for Well Operations.
Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.