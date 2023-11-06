Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Wells Group



The North Sea is a high activity region with multiple drill strings running across several assets in support of the regional ambition to sustain delivery of high margin production to 2030 and beyond.This Drilling Engineering Manager (DEM) role will be accountable for delivery of part of this activity set. They will verify the quality of drilling engineering for well activity, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells and verifying activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures and regulations. Working with the Senior Engineering Manager and other DEMs to deliver standardised approaches across the region and deployment of drilling engineering resource to support the activity set and maximise development opportunities.



Responsible for the technical quality of drilling engineering work produced, including the provision of expertise and advice to colleagues. This includes reviewing and inputting into risk registers and risk assessments, assessing the risk of deviations from standards and outlining technical actions to mitigate the risk, and technical review of and input into time and cost estimates.

Decision rights as part of the well delivery workflow RAPIDs on technical documents and decision points.

Consistency in well planning– this includes standard templates, ownership of business-wide technical file notes or deviations. Also embedding standard changes from Wells Solutions into the business’s Drilling engineering community.

Completing engineering self verification of the Drilling work to ensure standards are being applied correctly and verifying that local regulations are understood, and designs are compliant.

Connects with the central enabling teams to get technical support and captures and embeds engineering lessons to share for global uptake.

Manages the deployment of drilling engineering resources, including recommending the appropriate drilling engineering organisation size for the work being delivered.

Manages the development of drilling Engineers. This includes responsibility for the performance assessment cycle and competency management as well as participating in capability, deployment, and discipline health discussions on behalf of bp's drilling personnel.

Acts as the contract accountable manager for major suppliers of well services to the business.

Strong drilling engineering experience at senior drilling engineer (SDE) level. You should have breadth of drilling experience in a variety of different fields/projects.

Deep technical skills and knowledge of UKCS drilling operations, including both platform and subsea development operations.

Leadership experience - leading and motivating teams and able to coach and mentor people with different styles and backgrounds.

Able to demonstrate skills at relationship building, building consensus around plans, getting alignment.

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.