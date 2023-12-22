This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Verifies the quality of drilling engineering for well activity in the region, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells and verifying activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures, and regulations. Manages and deploys drilling engineering resource to support regional activity.



Job Description:

Drilling Engineering Manager (Omani National only)

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Overseeing conformance with applicable OMS requirements, in Assets (5.1, 5.2, 5.3) and People and Competence (2.2).

The technical quality of Drilling engineering work produced in the region, including providing expertise and advice to discipline members.

Consistency in well planning in the region – this includes standard templates, ownership of region-wide technical file notes or deviations.

Embedding standards changes published from Wells Solutions into the regional Drilling engineering community.

Verifying regional regulations are understood and designs compliant.

Engineering self-verification and oversight of the Drilling work in region.

Risk assessment of deviations from standards and outlining technical

Actions to mitigate risk. Holds decision rights as per the MOC practice.

Reaching out to central enabling teams to get technical support.

Capturing and embedding regional engineering lessons and

Documenting these through Connexus for global uptake.

Managing the deployment of drilling engineering resources in region.

Recommending to VP Discipline the appropriate regional drilling engineering organization size for the work being delivered Identifying and communicating any spare capacity for redeployment.

Managing the development of the drilling engineers in the region. This Includes responsibility for the performance assessment cycle, and Competency management (training and CASMAX).

Participating in capability, deployment, and discipline health discussions (led by VP Discipline) on behalf of the region’s drilling personnel. Providing insight to the region VP to enable their people to be powerfully represented at tier 3.

Acting as the CAM for major suppliers of well services in the region.

Assigning CAMs for individual contracts within the discipline in region.

Decision rights as part of the well delivery workflow RAPIDs on technical documents and decision points.

Technical review of and input to risk registers and risk assessments performed as part of the well delivery workflow.

Technical review of and input to time and cost estimates performed as part of the well delivery workflow.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only.

BSc in Engineering

Minimum 10 Years experience in Oil & Gas Industry, preferably in Drilling and Completion.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover



