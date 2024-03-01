This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

bp is looking for a Drilling Engineering Manager (DEM) to lead the Drilling Engineering team for the well activity in Trinidad and Tobago! This is a senior level leader role accountable for delivery of part of this activity set, verifying the quality of drilling engineering for well activity, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells and verifying activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures and regulations.

Essential Job Requirements:

At least 10 years of drilling engineering experience with a breadth of drilling experience in a variety of different fields/projects.

Deep technical skills and knowledge of drilling operations, including both platform and subsea development operations.

Leadership experience - leading and motivating teams and able to coach and mentor people with different styles and backgrounds.

Able to demonstrate skills at relationship building, building consensus around plans, getting alignment.

Education:

Bachelor of Science Engineering degree; or qualified science field.

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor IADC or IWCF.

Key Accountabilities:

overseeing conformance with applicable OMS requirements, in particular Assets (5.1, 5.2, 5.3) and People and Competence (2.2).

the technical quality of Drilling Engineering work produced in the region, including providing expertise and advice to discipline managers.

consistency in well planning in the region - this includes standard templates, ownership of region-wide technical file notes or deviations.

embedding standards changes published from Wells Solutions into the regional Drilling Engineering community.

verifying regional regulations are understood and designs compliant

engineering self-verification and oversight of the Drilling work in the region

risk assessment of deviations from standards and outlining technical actions to mitigate risk. Holds decision rights as per MOC practice.

Collaborating with central enabling teams to get technical support.

capturing and embedding regional engineering lessons and documenting these through Connexus for global uptake

managing the deployment of Drilling Engineering resources in region.

managing the development of drilling engineers in the region. This includes responsibility for the performance assessment cycle, and competency management.

acting as the CAM for major suppliers of well services in the region.

assigning CAMs for the individual contracts within the team in region.

decision rights as part of the well delivery workflow RAPIDs on technical documents and decision points.

technical review of and input to risk registers and risk assessments performed as part of the well delivery workflow.

technical review of and input to time and cost estimates performed as part of the well delivery workflow.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.