  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Drilling Engineering Supervisor

Drilling Engineering Supervisor

Drilling Engineering Supervisor

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145845BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Drilling Engineering Supervisor is a key member of the Wells team reporting to the Drilling Engineering Manager. The successful candidate may be tasked with supervising a team of engineers for one asset in a broad range of tasks such drilling procedures, casing design, or trouble shooting operational issues. This role is a key role in leading the team on safely delivering the plan. Also included within the role will be tracking key performance indicators, managing costs, and supporting the company’s data analytics growth.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Manage engineer team within BU to ensure BU objectives are safely meet
  • Manage interfaces between engineers, execution, and asset team
  • Works with other Engineer Supervisors for alignment of procedures and processes as applicable across all BUs
  • Review and approve all procedures / AFEs within BU
  • Accountable for ensuring team is following bpx well’s policy and procedures are within regulatory compliance.
  • Work with engineers and field execution team on safe execution of the drilling / completion's programs
  • Facilitate lessons learned discussions and end of well reviews
  • Work with execution team and engineers on resolution to execution’s problems as the come up
  • Responsible for working with execution team and engineers on ensuring good communication between the groups and that they are functioning as one team with engineering team being forward looking
  • Responsible for tracking key KPIs of the wells group and reporting out on a regular frequency.
  • Responsible for tracking well cost and working with team to ensure accuracy of field estimates
  • Research and recommend new technology that has the potential to improve productivity, reduce costs, enhance HSE, and/or lower our carbon footprint
  • Mentor less experienced engineers
Essential Education:
  • Engineering Degree from accredited university
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000-$281,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

