Job summary

We have an exciting role for a Drilling Procurement Analyst to join the Drilling Procurement team within bp procurement. Reporting to the Drilling Procurement Senior Manager, you will play a key role in enabling innovative and unique commercial models that have been developed and help develop new ones. You will develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and drive total cost of ownership.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We have an exciting role for a Drilling Procurement Analyst to join the Drilling Procurement team within bp procurement. Reporting to the Drilling Procurement Senior Manager, you will play a key role in enabling innovative and unique commercial models that have been developed and help develop new ones. You will develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and drive total cost of ownership.



bp spends approx. $950MM annually on its drilling services. About 55-60% of the spend is in the Eastern Hemisphere. These regions include Azerbaijan, North Sea, Indonesia, Oman etc., where bp’s advantaged hydrocarbons are produced.

The primary focus of the role is to provide support and leadership to drilling category in Eastern Hemisphere by providing category mentorship, resolve contract management issues and lead performance-based remunerations models and assist in their sourcing.

You would join a team of experts with a deep functional knowledge and get along with technical teams based in Sunbury/Aberdeen/Houston as well in the regions.

Responsibilities;

Own the interface between procurement category, strategy development and implementation working in partnership with BFTs, Line, GBS (global business services) and suppliers

Help team manage collaborator expectations in terms of reporting, knowledge transfer and shared learnings

One of the key results is performance-based models and tracking/delivering and recording their intent

Crucial;

Degree in engineering/business/economics or related field is required

Excellent analytical ability to analyse data and seek/develop solutions

Cross cultural communications

Very well conversant with use of Excel/other data bases as well as familiarity with Power BI for reporting.

Working in any industry (preferably manufacturing, logistics, finance, services, oil/gas/alternative energy)

Ability to work across different partners; working with suppliers preferred

Ability to quickly learn business, contract terms

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Finance, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.