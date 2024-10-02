Drilling Well Site Leader – Development

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

BP P&O Wells is relaunching the Well Site Leader of the Future (WSLf) program where applicants can apply for a well site leader role - development in the Drilling (D), Completions / Interventions (CI) or Completions / Interventions / Subsea (CIS) discipline. This is a structured program that will include Safety Leadership, Core Technical and Leadership Training to building Core Technical Skills, and Cross-Discipline learning / Broadening with a strong focus on Performance. The program also includes frequent progress reviews that will be used to verify that the WSLf candidates are progressing through the program.

The Well Site Leader (WSL) role will support the planning and execution of well construction (drilling and completion), workovers, interventions, and subsea activities in alignment BP’s Values and Behaviours, conformance with the requirements of BP’s Operating Management System (OMS), practices and procedures, and with local government regulations.

The Well Site Leader of the Future (WSLf) candidates will be responsible for learning and building the necessary skills and competencies to function in a Well Site Leader (WSL) role after they have completed (graduated) the program. The base case duration of the program is two to three years. The length of time the candidates spend in the program will depend on the level of skills to build, their pace of learning and the level of experience the candidates bring into the program.

Successful candidates will report directly to the Well Superintendent (WSUP). They will work closely with the Well Site Leaders and Supervisors at the well site including all vendors, suppliers, and contractors.

The WSLf will be responsible for the following at the well site:

Health, Safety, Security, and the Environmental (HSSE) aspects of well operations including all applicable regulatory requirements, HSSE reporting and investigations, risk management and risk assessments, control of work process, process safety management, management of change, safety leadership principles, IOGP Life Saving Rules, bp OMS, site emergency response plan and drills, well control, well monitoring, self-verification and oversight (SV&O), and barrier health checks.

Well Operations activities and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) such as production, subsea, offshore vessels, and helicopters.

Logistics requirements for people and equipment.

Vendors, Suppliers and Contractors management.

Performance and performance management such as key performance indicators (KPIs), daily cost tracking and reporting, well times and efficiency reporting (well performance metrics, non-productive time – NPT, invisible lost time – ILT, non-conformance – NCR and major NPT investigations), after actions reviews, lessons learned and continuous improvement.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities:

Follow the roles and responsibilities set out for the well site leader.

Promote an inclusive workplace where speak-up is the norm.

Follow the WSLf Program to learn, understand, develop, build skills and competencies in their core technical discipline including cross-discipline learning.

Lead with supervision in well operation activities.

Verifying adherence to the site Safety Management System (SMS), Control of Work (CoW) procedures, Barrier Health, Risk Management and Self-verification & Oversight (SV&O) processes.

Advocate “stop the job” and “speak up culture”.

Support the Senior WSL in reporting and documenting HSSE incidents, accidents and process safety events using the bp’s safety reporting system.

Support the WSL and well Engineering in all daily operations planning and lookahead forecasts with all onsite vendors, suppliers, and contractors including workload prioritization to allow proper supervision during critical well operations.

Verify procedural discipline around work done per approved procedures, managing operational changes, and site meetings such as pre-job, pre-tour, after action reviews (AAR) and lessons learned (LL) for continuous improvement.

Support the WSL in the Daily Operations Reports (using OpenWells) for accuracy and content, daily cost tracking process, and reviewing all service providers, vendors and contractor’s daily reports for content and accuracy prior to distribution.

Support and lead in contractors, suppliers, and vendors performance for all well operations such as KPI metrics; efficiency – productive, non-productive, and invisible lost time events, investigations, non-conformance; performance feedback.

Experience & Qualifications:

Proven proficiency in English for reading, writing and speaking.

At least five (5) years of rig and/or intervention work in the field.

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent experience; Preferred: engineering degree.

Travel Requirement:

This is a rotational role planned as 28/28.

Long periods of office work may be required.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

