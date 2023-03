Yes - up to 75%

Job summary

Grade LResponsible for safely and efficiently delivering petroleum products following BP's HSSE policies, and relevant country standards, laws and procedures. Loads and unloads petroleum products or other cargo.

Key Accountabilities:

To drive company vehicles as assigned by Admin Dept. or authorized vehicle users.

To ensure the vehicle is always ready and safe for biz travel.

To keep the vehicle clean, tidy internally and keep vehicle appearance good externally.

Do daily pre-trip inspection. Immediately report to the Supervisor if any abnormal or malfunction

To ensure the car is well-maintained as manufacturer’s recommendation.

Strictly adhere traffic regulations and traffic signages at all times

Always compliant with HSSE company policies to ensure “DRIVE SAFELY, ARRIVE SAFELY”

Always show good HSSE awareness, particularly Road Safety champion spirit

To be responsible for protection of the assigned vehicle from theft

Good customer service: be always pleasant , helpful, courteous, punctual... to vehicle users

Good teambuilt, good relationship with colleague and customers

To prepare Biz Travel Log sheet, Weekly Travel Plan, Daily Vehicle Inspection Report, Petrol/Maintenance Logbook.

Other assignments from Fleet Supervisor and Admin Manager

Secondary or higher educational degree

Driving license: B1, B2

Basic technical knowledge on vehicle maintenance/repair

Experienced in Defensive Driving and Fatigue Management

At least 3 years as professional driver

Demonstrate commitment to safety

Pursue standardisation and simplification

Show the courage to speak out

Key requirements:

