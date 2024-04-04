This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Drive a company tanker truck safely and in accordance with internal regulations and local legislation; take care of the maintenance of the tanker truck so that it is in good condition and clean; To load and unload the tanker truck in accordance with the procedures and training by the company.

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Efficiently and safely operate all equipment including tractor/trailers, loading rack systems and pumps

Lift, carry, push, pull or drag hoses and equipment up to 50 lbs. in weight

Climb stairs, steps and ladders up to 12 feet in height

Ability to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed and required (including but not limited to: eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.)

Respond to emergency needs in the facility

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.





