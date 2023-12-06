Dynamo's Head of Engineering

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

As a future thinking tech incubator we are developing the next-generation technologies that are being used to solve the energy transition issues we are facing globally. Dynamo (www.dynamosolutions.io) , one of our residents, is on a mission to optimise front line operations on the planet.Dynamo's platform and connected apps allow front-line teams to plan and deliver work safely and efficiently. Dynamo’s platform is industry agnostic and targets over 800 million front-line workers in asset intensive industries.We are looking for a Head of Engineering for Dynamo – prolific technical leader who brings fresh ideas from all areas, information retrieval, distributed computing, large-scale system design, networking and data storage, security, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, UI design and mobile; the list is endless and is growing every day.Why join the team:• Dynamo is solving a problem that touches the lives of millions of front line workers globally and enables them to return home safe to their families after every shift• We have significant pull from customers and have signed multi-year deals with enterprise customers already• High calibre team and a culture of continuous innovation, customer centricity and fast-paced execution• Joining us at this stage means you get to shape the product.So, if you are someone who enjoys solving big problems, thrives on challenge and ambiguity, is hands-on and not afraid of delivering at pace – join Dynamo on its mission to optimise front line operations on the planet.



Job Description:

What you’ll be doing

Leading the development and scaling of the Dynamo platform

Creating and delivering product roadmaps

Encouraging a successful company culture based on autonomy, responsibility and collaboration

What technical skills you will bring

Practical experience in HTML5, CSS3 & JavaScript

Familiarity with modern JavaScript frameworks/libraries like React, Angular, Vue.js and their ecosystems.

High level of experience in any of the following languages C++, C, C#, Objective-C, Java, Python

Experience in engineering databases, algorithms, APIs and data structures

Experience with cloud environment development, deployment and APIs

Working knowledge of a continuous integration and delivery pipeline, a DevOps attitude to help build, run and own your own code in a production environment.

A firm believer in test-driven development and continuous deployment with tools such as Jenkins.

Best practice knowledge of security, performance and accessibility.

Working knowledge of cloud platforms and serverless architecture with AWS and/or GCP.

Previous usage of workflow tools such as JIRA.

General software engineering maturity i.e. building efficient pipelines which have a high bus factor

Experience in large orgs where there is a lot of role fragmentation i.e. security, site reliability, testers, scientists, analysts, product owners.

Generalist skills i.e. might be exposed to winforms / wpf / web apps / data science / ml / data engineering

Software Engineering maturity / CICD / Testing / PRs / Promotion / Environments / Ticketing +Auditing / Security tooling / standards

Who you’ll be

The business believes in leading by example to solve technical challenges, you will enjoy working with autonomy, cutting-edge technology, and talented teams.

Demonstrate strong foundations in coding principles, be able to understand, create low-level algorithms and solve complex problems efficiently

Comfortable leading teams developing web applications within agile methodology

Keep up with the latest technology innovations in media, cloud and software development

Effectively use tools and ingenuity to identify and fix defects before they become a problem

Collaborate on and contribute to architectural plans

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to ensure requirements are met to the highest standard

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

