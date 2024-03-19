E-Commerce & Data Marketing Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Marketing Group



About the Role

Lead the development of branded new digital workshop CRM program and roll in multi market spaces, which is a crucial pillar to enable Castrol Vietnam business sustainable growth

Develop and implement effective e-commerce growth strategies to identify and capture new customer base and business opportunities for Castrol Vietnam but not limiting to product, service and O2O area.

Develop and implement clear customer value proposition and offer to explore shared mobility business and partnership opportunity together with commercial team.

Develop and execute data strategy for consumers and workshops

Support data strategy, Ecommerce in Aspac PU

Member of Country Marketing leadership team, contributing to the delivery of CIP and balanced scorecard

Key Accountability

Workshop CRM:

Develop and build up workshop CRM program to connect sizable customer base with full digital approach and build long-term relationship with them

Lead and implement annual workshop reruiting, comms and activation calendar in workshop CRM program together with sales and other marketing colleagues

Work with agency and internal cross-functional teams to manage routine CRM operation and ensure a smooth customer experience via CRM program to achieve clear annual NPS target

E-commerce:

Develop and implement effective e-commerce growth strategies to identify and capture new customer base and business opportunities with clear annual GMV target

Optimize end-to-end e-commerce journey for our customers, from lead generation to conversion and post-purchase follow-up.

Manage and maintain e-commerce platforms, including product listings, pricing and inventory management.

Enhance customer experience by working closely with other departments, such as marketing, content, and customer service.

Shared mobility:

Conduct industry landscape and market opportunites analysis to frame out clear biz case together with commercial team

Develop targeting customer value proposition and offer framework to accelerate business development

Implement relevant marketing activites together with mobility platform to build up partnership with platform

Optimize end-to-end e-commerce journey for our customers, from lead generation to conversion and post-purchase follow-up.

Requirements

BA or MA in Marketing / Business Administration/ Economics

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Having 8+ years of experience in B2C or B2B Marketing in global FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

3+ years of experience with managing sizable Customer Loyalty Programs, Customer Journey Tracking, and CRM

3+ years of experience in the e-commerce industry with a proven track record of driving online sales and achieving revenue targets.

With 3+ years of experience in Marketing leadership roles

Solid understanding of e-commerce platforms, tools, and technologies, including online marketplaces, payment gateways, order management systems, and customer relationship management (CRM) software.

Excellent analytical skills in analyzing data, conducting market research, and understanding customer behavior to identify trends and opportunities for growth.

Great analytical mindset with an ability to use data to drive decision-making and present solutions

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Shared mobility industry experience desirable but not essential

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.