Job summary

The E-commerce Merchandising Lead reports to the Category Management Senior Manager and is responsible for executing strategic and tactical business plans across convenience digital channels.



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the US. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

This is a temporary position which could potentially be for 2 years.

Key Responsibilities:

Category Management for ROO brands across digital channels Responsible for offer development, pricing and promotional strategies across delivery channels that drive profitable growth for company owned stores and franchise locations. Rolls out products and programs working closely with the categories and operations teams. Work with aggregators and brand teams to deliver a marketing program to drive digital transactions. Set up omni-channel KPI’s to cover the guest CX journey. Responsible for managing monthly category performance reviews. Directly handles day-to-day operational encounters.

Strategic Analysis Develop and integrate strategies and action plans to improve channel performance through analyzing and tracking performance metrics like sales, margins, basket, impressions, to maximize profitability in the category.

Supplier Relations and Negotiations Acts as a point of contact for vendors and e-commerce partners that support the national e-commerce program. Lead contracts negotiations which may include development of regional or national to contract/rebate agreements that support the channel. business plans. Leverage the economies of scale from both brands’ as well as from global agreements with 3rd parties and manage Joint Business Relationships.

Budget & Maintenance Track category budget and rebate process through vendor management of rebate programs and reconciliation of rebate allocation breakouts and tracking for all channels of trade.

Marketing & Communications Develop communications at regional leadership and store level for all channels of trade, understand and communicate business results and recommend corrective action as needed, work closely with operations to ensure understanding and execution of delivery offers and omnichannel.

Other General Responsibilities Incorporate safety considerations for all aspects of digital transactions Ad hoc analysis and reports as needed.



Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or higher in business, marketing or related field preferred

2+ years in QSR, Grocery or Convenience Retail, or Supplier Experience a plus

2+ years category management or e-commerce experience preferred

Familiar with search engine optimization and digital marketing KPI’s

Digital marketing a plus



