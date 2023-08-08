Job summary

The E&C Advisor, Project & Assurance Lead is a senior position that reports to E&C Manager AsPac G&LCE. Responsible for advising the businesses and entities on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture. This position will play significant role in managing end-to-end ethics and compliance risks management that embedded in business activities. In this position, the selected candidate will engage and become strategic partner that work directly with business/entities to identify, plan, control and monitor ethics and compliance risks to effectively prevent E&C incidents and setup effective barriers and mitigation to support business objectives. This position also responsible to lead the E&C projects such as spot checks and audits, investigations, WP&B, E&C data analytics, digital forensic, etc.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Ethics & Compliance Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

To support E&C manager to create strategic E&C risks management and execution plan of business critical activities.

To engage and support business/entity leaders to manage and provide advisory of the E&C risks (ABC, Fraud, CoI, HFW, Cyber Security) in their business activities.

To work collaboratively with business in communicating E&C expectations to the organization.

To lead E&C assurance (audit and spot-check) to identify gap and space for improvements.

To lead E&C projects such as WP&B, E&C data analytics and digital forensic.

To support E&C events such as E&C week, E&C trainings, etc.



REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS :

Minimum bachelor degree with 15 years of working experience with strong business acumen

Experience as entity E&C champion will be the advantage

Having great communication skill is a must

Can show deep understanding on ethics and compliance risks in the region which include ABC, Fraud, CoI, HFW, Cyber Security and other potential risks.

Can show experience in dealing with authorities and leadership to provide advises and solutions

Can show evidence of dealing with risk management plan and execution

Can show evidence in managing projects and execution

Experience in managing and analyzing information and data

Experience in dealing with audit both as auditor or auditee

Experience in working collaboratively in an agile working environment

Experience in dealing with high pressure and confidential activities





Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



