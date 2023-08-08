Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. E&C Advisor, Project & Assurance Lead

E&C Advisor, Project & Assurance Lead

  • Location ID: Jakarta
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Ethics &amp; Compliance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ057592
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The E&C Advisor, Project & Assurance Lead is a senior position that reports to E&C Manager AsPac G&LCE. Responsible for advising the businesses and entities on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture. This position will play significant role in managing end-to-end ethics and compliance risks management that embedded in business activities. In this position, the selected candidate will engage and become strategic partner that work directly with business/entities to identify, plan, control and monitor ethics and compliance risks to effectively prevent E&C incidents and setup effective barriers and mitigation to support business objectives. This position also responsible to lead the E&C projects such as spot checks and audits, investigations, WP&B, E&C data analytics, digital forensic, etc.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy


Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

  • To support E&C manager to create strategic E&C risks management and execution plan of business critical activities.
  • To engage and support business/entity leaders to manage and provide advisory of the E&C risks (ABC, Fraud, CoI, HFW, Cyber Security) in their business activities.
  • To work collaboratively with business in communicating E&C expectations to the organization.
  • To lead E&C assurance (audit and spot-check) to identify gap and space for improvements.
  • To lead E&C projects such as WP&B, E&C data analytics and digital forensic.
  • To support E&C events such as E&C week, E&C trainings, etc.
     

REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS :

  • Minimum bachelor degree with 15 years of working experience with strong business acumen 
  • Experience as entity E&C champion will be the advantage
  • Having great communication skill is a must
  • Can show deep understanding on ethics and compliance risks in the region which include ABC, Fraud, CoI, HFW, Cyber Security and other potential risks.
  • Can show experience in dealing with authorities and leadership to provide advises and solutions
  • Can show evidence of dealing with risk management plan and execution
  • Can show evidence in managing projects and execution
  • Experience in managing and analyzing information and data
  • Experience in dealing with audit both as auditor or auditee 
  • Experience in working collaboratively in an agile working environment 
  • Experience in dealing with high pressure and confidential activities
     


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

