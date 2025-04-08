E&C Digital Investigations Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Digital Investigations Advisor primary responsibility is to compliment bp’s concerns management process by undertaking and leading any digital investigation's aspect in support of concerns or investigations. This activity will be led using established data capture, review and forensic applications, but will also be supplemented by the ability to capture, combine and assess disparate data sets.

The Digital Investigation Advisor will work closely with E&C colleagues (case managers and investigators) to ensure all stakeholders are aware of digital investigation capabilities, approaches, and case-based outcomes. The role will include supporting the optimization and management of E&C owned/used digital investigation platforms and tooling. The Digital Investigation Advisor will keep abreast of new technologies, data and toolsets that could support digital investigations, or more broadly the E&C, function.

The successful candidate will be able to independently identify the most suitable digital investigation approach for concerns which could be supported by data investigation, analytics or review.

Key Responsibilities:

Supports the development of and updates to bp’s digital investigation processes and procedure to ensure the accurate discovery, collection, analysis and review of digital data to support bp’s concerns management process and investigations.

Uses sophisticated digital technologies to identify evidence or leads related to potential compliance concerns, breaches of bp’s code of conduct or other supporting bp policies

Manages relationships with key collaborators (case managers, investigators, ECLs, legal, P&C) to ensure all are aware of capabilities, limitations and case specific outcomes and findings.

Serve as a contributing member to bp’s insider threat program

Builds and maintain relationships with other key collaborators (digital security, group security, technology) to ensure awareness of new technologies and data sets that could further enable the E&C function to mitigate compliance risk

Use digital findings to support process or control improvements outside of the E&C function

Role Requirements:

University degree or equivalent work experience.

3-5 years of relevant work experience.

Solid understanding of technologies to gather and review cloud based email and corporate documents (Microsoft’s Compliance tooling, RelativityOne, etc.)

Strong knowledge of network / security logging and ability to apply data (Email, proxy, Active Directory, OneDrive, SharePoint, etc.) sources to compliance concerns and investigations

Familiar with Endpoint detection and response technologies (Microsoft Defender, CrowdStrike Falcon)

Ability to succinctly relate technical findings to corporate policies and interpret findings for key collaborators

Effective written and verbal communication skills enabling effective interaction with key internal partners.

Proficiency in decision-making, multitasking, and operating under time constraints in fast paced situations with demonstrable ability to adapt quickly and maintain perfection and a professional demeanor in dynamic situations.

Good attention to detail and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and with senior management.

Data analytic visual and reporting tooling (i.e. Power BI) experience preferred

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.