E&C Engagement Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

E&C is bp’s independent second line of defence providing compliance oversight to our businesses across the globe. Through a framework of policies, tools, training and resources, E&C helps identify and manage existing and emerging compliance risks. E&C also creates programmes and communications that reflect and support our Code of conduct and ‘Who we are,’ building a culture of people who show up every day with an ethics and compliance attitude – ready to do the right thing.

In this role, you are responsible for building an effective engagement framework that influences employee behaviors and drives a culture of compliance and proactive risk management. You will be developing, implementing and delivering engagement strategies and plans for E&C, a network of ~200 ethics & compliance liaisons (ECLs), and our ~90,000 employees globally across bp.

Key Responsibilities:

Serving as a strategic advisor and partner to E&C leaders and key collaborators on engagement and communication strategies and tactics; keeping initiatives aligned to broader bp, SS&V, and E&C objectives and priorities.

Developing, managing and implementing annual E&C engagement strategy in partnership with the E&C leadership team.

Deliver multiple engagement plans in support of the annual strategy, collaborating closely with colleagues across E&C and C&EA, where applicable.

Translating technical programme elements and requirements into effective communications to advance E&C priorities in alignment with our Code and ‘Who we are.’

Collaborating with business leaders across multiple teams as well as colleagues in C&EA to support cross function implementations as needed.

Develop toolkits and assets to amplify ECLs core skills of ethical decision making, change management, communication and impact and influencing.

Support executive communications and reporting for key collaborators including board of directors and bp’s executive leadership team.

Measuring the efficiency of activities. Report on the techniques and approaches that had the highest engagement and develop and adjust plans and recommendations accordingly.

Role Requirements:

Strong understanding of corporate compliance risk management.

A creative strategist with strong problem-solving skills and an ability to deal with complexity and ambiguity.

Strong writer and communicator with the ability to inspire and creatively break down sophisticated subject matter into digestible, relevant content.

Experience and comfort working with senior leadership, including up to executive level, with an ability to influence and secure the confidence of others.

Project management skills with ability to work in a fast-paced environment, deliver multiple products and pivot to address and deliver shifting priorities.

Excellent relationship building and influencing skills to be able to collaborate with key collaborators across bp functions.

Disciplined, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and apply experience and skills to multiple initiatives; excellent prioritization skills.

Ability to collaborate and coordinate with colleagues in different time zones and teams.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking



