E&C Engagement Manager

E&C is bp’s independent second line of defence providing compliance oversight to our businesses across the globe. Through a framework of policies, tools, training and resources, E&C helps identify and manage existing and emerging compliance risks. E&C also creates programmes and communications that reflect and support our Code of conduct and ‘Who we are,’ building a culture of people who show up every day with an ethics and compliance attitude – ready to do the right thing.
In this role, you are responsible for building an effective engagement framework that influences employee behaviors and drives a culture of compliance and proactive risk management. You will be developing, implementing and delivering engagement strategies and plans for E&C, a network of ~200 ethics & compliance liaisons (ECLs), and our ~90,000 employees globally across bp.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
