E&C Integration Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis :

bp's business integrators and enablers (collectively, entities), as the first line of defence are responsible for managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, E&C provides independent risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership team regarding the management of ethics and compliance across the group.

The E&C integration team as part of E&C works with managing ECLs, ECLs and business leaders to provide pragmatic advice, proactive support and strong leadership to bp regarding effective management of E&C programmes and risks.

The role requires the confidence, energy and experience to lead with minimal supervision and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals and functional teams (e.g., procurement, audit). It also requires the ability and desire to work in a fast-paced environment and manage a diverse workload.

Key Accountabilities :

Responsible for effectively working with bp’s first line of defence to integrate elements of bp’s E&C program across bp’s global businesses and functions to include:

Acting as a key partner to assigned businesses areas and/or regions to integrate effective E&C risk management practices and processes through offering sound and practical advice and solutions, coaching and support to managing ECLs, ECLs and leadership teams

Maintaining an independent view of business and/or region E&C risk and programme effectiveness

Maintaining awareness of concerns and investigations, engaging with business integrity and ECLs as appropriate

Contributing to large-scale central integration team initiatives by generating ideas, leading projects to implement them and collaborating with colleagues and related functions on other projects

Providing training or developing informational resources on key compliance risks and other issues

Role model bp’s Who we are beliefs and embed our code.

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

Experience and/or knowledge of Ethics & Compliance risk management requirements and processes

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global environment.

Ability to quickly learn and understand technical areas, operations and processes across bp’s businesses

Great communication and interpersonal skills – with ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Effective prioritization, problem-solving and planning skill

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

