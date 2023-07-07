E&C Manager - WHEM

Job summary

• bp’s businesses, integrators and enablers (collectively, entities), as the first line of defence, are responsible for managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, ethics and compliance (E&C), provides independent, risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership regarding the management of ethics and compliance risks across the group. • The E&C Risk team as part of the Ethics & Compliance function works with Managing ECLS, ECLs and business leaders to provide pragmatic advice, proactive support and strong leadership to bp regarding effective management of its E&C programmes and risks. • The E&C Risk team is accountable for the execution of E&C programmes across bp. • The role requires the confidence, energy, and experience necessary to lead with minimal supervision, and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals and functional teams (e.g., procurement, audit). The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced and diverse workload and the experience, exposure, and capability this builds. • The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and facilitating the proactive management of ethics and compliance risks in a portfolio of regional and global BP businesses and functions.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Key accountabilities

Responsible for overseeing and facilitating the appropriate and proactive management of ethics and compliance risks in a portfolio of regional and global BP businesses and functions, to include:

Acting as a key partner to the assigned businesses and functions, offering sound and practical advice, coaching and support to Managing ECLs, ECLs and Leadership Teams

Maintaining an independent view of business and function risk and programme effectiveness; and

Maintaining awareness of concerns and investigations, engaging with Business Integrity and ECLs as appropriate.

Contributing, as part of the wider E&C team, to the development and continuous improvement of the group’s ethics and compliance program by generating ideas, leading projects to implement them and collaborating with colleagues and related functions on other projects and in delivering the function’s priorities.

Providing training on Ethics and Compliance risks and other issues.

Role model BP’s beliefs and help embed our code.

Requirements

University degree or equivalent working experience

Experience and/or knowledge of Ethics & Compliance risk management requirements and processes

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global environment.

Ability to quickly learn and understand technical areas, operations, and processes across bp’s businesses

Great communication and interpersonal skills – with an ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Effective prioritisation, problem-solving and planning skills

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.