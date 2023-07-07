E&C Manager - WHEM

• bp’s businesses, integrators and enablers (collectively, entities), as the first line of defence, are responsible for managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, ethics and compliance (E&C), provides independent, risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership regarding the management of ethics and compliance risks across the group. • The E&C Risk team as part of the Ethics & Compliance function works with Managing ECLS, ECLs and business leaders to provide pragmatic advice, proactive support and strong leadership to bp regarding effective management of its E&C programmes and risks. • The E&C Risk team is accountable for the execution of E&C programmes across bp. • The role requires the confidence, energy, and experience necessary to lead with minimal supervision, and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals and functional teams (e.g., procurement, audit). The successful candidate should enjoy a fast-paced and diverse workload and the experience, exposure, and capability this builds. • The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and facilitating the proactive management of ethics and compliance risks in a portfolio of regional and global BP businesses and functions.
Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Ethics & Compliance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities
Requirements
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
