EH Biofuels Junior Originator & Sustainability Coordinator

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the origination, structuring and execution of transactions, ensuring that origination activities are rigorously executed in accordance with the relevant standards, supporting the approval and assurance process and drives interaction with support functions.

Key accountabilities:

Assist the China Bio Marketer and Originator to grow existing China hydrocarbon, biofuels and feedstock trade flow and generate new trade flow by helping originate long term structural positions and projects consistent with Global Distillate book strategies.

Attending external counterparty meetings and bringing forward opportunities that are consistent with the EH Bio and Hydrocarbon strategy. Ensuring timely sharing of market developments and information with the EH and global bio and hydrocarbon teams

Develop and maintain relationships with industry, customers and regional sustainability associations in a manner which positions bp T&S as a partner of choice.

Including attending conferences and actively canvassing new sustainability forums

Work with the Global Head of Sustainability and Regional Sustainability Manager for Biofuels to support the sustainability requirements in current EH feedstocks, biofuels flows and Low Carbon opportunities

Support the Global Head of Sustainability and Regional Sustainability Manager for Biofuels in identifying and developing processes, methodologies and systems that improve the sustainability credentials and traceability of new and existing EH feedstocks, biofuels flows and Low Carbon opportunities

Travel to suppliers to undertake sustainability checks and audits

job requirements:

Basic technical knowledge in terms of crop based (rapeseed/canola/soybean) and waste based (UCO, POME, PSO, Tallow) feedstocks and compatibility with end demand

Basic commercial experience in either trading or originating Chinese biofuels and feedstocks; and a developing an understanding of supply/demand centers and key trade flows

Basic understanding of Sustainability legislation in core markets

A track record of developing and maintaining external relationships in the Chinese biofuels/renewables market

Proficiency in Chinese & English language is required.

