EH Relationship Manager

Entity: Technology
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description:
The Eastern Hemisphere Relationship Manager is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic partnerships with universities and research institutions in the Eastern Hemisphere. The role involves identifying and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, promoting collaborative research projects, and supporting the company's recruitment efforts.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and Maintain Relationships: Establish and maintain strong relationships with university faculty, researchers, and administrators.
Identify Partnership Opportunities: Identify potential research collaborations and partnership opportunities that align with bp’s strategic goals.
Support Research Projects: Facilitate and support joint research projects between the company and universities, ensuring smooth communication and project management.
Promote Company Initiatives: Promote the company's initiatives, programs, and career opportunities to students and faculty members.
Organize Events and Workshops: Organize and coordinate events, workshops, and seminars to engage with the academic community and showcase the company's work.
Recruitment Support: Assist in recruiting top talent from universities, including organizing campus visits, career fairs, and informational sessions.
Monitor Industry Trends: Stay updated on industry trends and advancements in academic research to identify new opportunities for collaboration.
-Report and Analyze: Prepare reports on partnership activities, outcomes, and potential areas for improvement.
Qualifications:
Education: Advanced degree in a relevant field (e.g., Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, Environmental Science).
Experience: Experience in relationship management, university partnerships, or a related area is preferred.
Skills: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong organizational abilities, and proficiency in project management.
Knowledge: Familiarity with research methodologies, academic environments, and funding schemes.
Attributes: Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work independently and collaboratively.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
