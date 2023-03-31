EIA Advisor - Morgan

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?]



The EIA advisor for our Morgan Generation Development is accountable for the overall management of the application documents and subsequent examination strategy for the Project, supporting the Consent Lead. The objective of the role includes achieving all legal defined documents, deadlines and consultation programmes of the Project on time and acting as a general coordination role for the various workstreams on the project.



In line with bp’s hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either our Sunbury or London offices.

What you will deliver

Responsible for coordinating the application documents and examination preparation

Capturing, recording and with the Consent Lead implementing all consenting deadlines

Develop and implement QA processes for all of the submission documents and ensure Golden Rules and Project Consenting Strategy is followed

Manage budgets for the application

Input and support Consent Lead on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to the application overall and programme

Main point of contact for all procedural matters during examination

Provide updates on legal and application showstoppers to the Consent Lead

What you will need to be successful

EIA experience is essential in reviewing and preparing scopes of work and drafting for Development Consent Orders

Strong project management experience and understanding of regulatory processes

Delivery focussed approach and strong communication skills

Experience with developing and implementing QA processes across multiple internal functions

Who you will work with

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind region within our UK Consents team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively. The project you will work on will be our Morgan offshore wind farm delivering the generation/array aspects of the project via the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Process.At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.