A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M1) within the Manhattan Products Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Manhattan office. Located in Manhattan, Illinois on the White Oak Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M1 and Damage Prevention duties on our pipeline assets in the following Illinois counties Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Will and other product assets as needed. To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (one hour driving time) of Manhattan, Illinois. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical & mechanical duties.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
