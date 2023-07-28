Job summary

A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M1) within the Manhattan Products Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Manhattan office. Located in Manhattan, Illinois on the White Oak Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M1 and Damage Prevention duties on our pipeline assets in the following Illinois counties Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Will and other product assets as needed. To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (one hour driving time) of Manhattan, Illinois. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical & mechanical duties.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment as assigned, including medium voltage equipment.

Maintain electrical switchgear, valves, instrumentation, transmitters, satellite communication systems, PLCs etc.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Possess a strong working knowledge of computers. Utilize MAXIMO, VTA, MS Office and other applications.

Damage prevention (responsible to help with Damage prevention duties when needed and or assigned)

Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment.

Troubleshoot and repair manual and automatic tank gauging. Verify instrumentation loop circuits.

Maintain and repair electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves.

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications

Emergency Response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as required.

Other duties as assigned.

About You:

Two-year technical degree or 5 years of experience in electrical/mechanical work.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks.

Effectively manage time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Have strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Be a self-starter with the ability to work independently and without supervision.

Problem-solve, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions

Work effectively on diverse teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others

Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and distinguish colors.

Demonstrate leadership skills and exhibit a high level of initiative.

Work nights, weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary and is subject to callouts including response to emergency situations.

Value and practice continuous learning

Possess a strong working knowledge of computers.

Ability to drive a pick-up or similar on and off road and drive to multiple locations along the pipeline.

The job requires 25% travel on area of responsibility.

Must Obtain SIDA Badge

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.