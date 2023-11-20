EMEA Business Aviation Executive & Analyst

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

Join our team and advance your career as Business Aviation Executive & Analyst !

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. Ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Midstream, T&S, Regions, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships for aviation's strategic and key customers.

In this role you will:

Have two focus areas: Business analyst and customer management

Complete the global and market sector strategy (focus on regional and global business aviation and reseller customers)

Support Business Aviation team where required (e.g. preparation of complex tenders) and provide detailed analytics and insights to identify suitable volume and margin growth opportunities

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment within Business Aviation, wider GA, Commercial and Asset teams

Seek for opportunities based on market insights and proceed with development proposal

Directly manage accounts within region (as required)

Support Business Aviation and GA projects

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English (any other European language is an advantage)

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience in Sales and/or Marketing

Min. 2 years Sales and Marketing experience

Proven track record of commercial acumen, analytics and insights generation

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments across a range of markets / functions and cultures is beneficial

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external) as well as great collaborator management skills

bp aviation experience is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account Management, Analytics, Aviation, Business, Business Accounting, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Commercial Aviation, Communication, Customer Relationships, Data Analysis, Market Analysis, Market Data, Marketing, Relationship Building, Sales, Sales Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.