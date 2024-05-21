EMEA Commercial Aviation /Military Senior Regional Sales Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Aviation /Military Senior Regional Sales Manager!

About role itself:

Aviation's value proposition is to add new value by delivering today’s and tomorrow’s energy, demonstrating our global aviation expertise and leading end-to-end supply capabilities. We want Aviation to be the place to grow, both from business and personal perspectives.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Managers, innovative offer execution and close agreement with the Commercial Supply & Optimisation organisation (CS&O) and Aviation Commercial Management.

The job holder will ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (T&S, , Midstream Supply, Midstream Commercial Logistics, P&O) at all times therefore enabling balanced phenomenal outcome for everyone growth and delivering balanced and mutual value to both our customers and the bp group. This includes team responsibility for any direct reports.

Key Accountabilities:

> Develop deep customer connectivity at senior levels and understanding across the customer's organisation

> Provide input to the global and market sector strategy, completing the agreed strategy

> Participate within the two EMEA regional leadership teams

> Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with the Commercial and CS&O team

> Responsible for integrating bp offers to deliver sales growth, collaborating with T&S, Commercial, Marketing and Sustainability teams etc

> Overview account management within EMEA and key strategic negotiations

> Lead account teams, accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets and developing account management talent

> Gross Margin $320m and annual volumes of 3.5busg

Education

> Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

Experience

> Sales and Marketing experience is meaningful, especially Account Management, delivering financial success

> Strong experience in serving as senior contact for customers

> Responsible for team management and driving team results

> Proven track record of commercial competence, negotiating and direct sales skills

> Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus

> Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to establish relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

> bp aviation experience is a plus but not essential

> Working optimally with T&S

> bp Values and Behaviours and Leadership expectations

Skills & Proficiencies

> Competitor, industry and customer focus

> Customer Experience Excellence

> Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

> Offer and product knowledge

At bp, we recognize and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

