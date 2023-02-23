EMEA Control Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis



Lead financial control & compliance across the Castrol Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) business to ensure that robust control environment operates, that the Group requirements for Internal Control over Financial Reporting are met, and that the Castrol control environment is conducive to meeting Group Policies.



To be a business partner to the Senior Commercial Finance Manager, Castrol EMEA & Global Business Service Centre (GBS) to ensure the integrity of the financial statements.





Key accountabilities

Lead the quarterly due diligence process for Castrol EMEA.

Provide business partnering support on all financial matters to the Castrol EMEA sales organisation, wider Finance teams, Castrol support teams and GBS.

Be a key partner to the GBS ARC organisation – being a trusted advocate for the team with a One Team attitude, an escalation point for concerns on financial control matters and ability to remove blockers that are faced.

Lead on financial control and compliance matters for our joint venture in Cuba (as such, a US based individual or US national cannot undertake this role).

Line management support and coaching to 3 FTE in Saudi Arabia remotely.

Ad hoc project support on behalf of EMEA and wider Castrol ARC team for Group wide project initiatives.

Offer advice and problem solving to all control teams, Legal teams and finance managers across Castrol EMEA.

Apply advice on Castrol specific and GRM accounting policies.

GIAAP reviews for ATNs and FMs in scope.

Essential Education

Ideal candidate for this role requires a Finance Professional degree: Chartered Accountant, ACCA, CIMA etc.

Good understanding of BP’s GRM policies & IFRS.

Ability to offer sound advice on accounting policy & control matters.

Ability to coach, challenge and influence through persuasion across various levels of organisation.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery / execution.

Partnership & Teamwork- The ability to form good relationships with people across the globe, at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

Performance Bias – Bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events

Partnership and Team working - Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Business Awareness – demonstrates clear understanding of the business context of the company

Wise Decisions – anticipates future situations and plans to meet them

Innovation – looks for ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently

•ARC

The incumbent should have exposure to business facing roles in finance specifically interactions with senior stakeholders.The role requires strong understanding of BPs ARC processes and systems.