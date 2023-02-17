Job summary

We are looking for EMRA Data Administrator to join our Customers & Products team to be based in Istanbul, Turkey.



In this role, You will be responsible for entering and archiving foreign sales & Agricultural Tanker filling forms from the dealers, identifying incomplete and incorrect notifications in accordance with the regulation issued by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).



You will also be accountable for preparing reconciliation letters to dealers.



This is a temporary role, and we are hiring for a 12 months' period.



Role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:



Please note this is a shift-based role (based on requirements)



In this role You will have the opportunity to:



• Check the forms for system submission & archive

• Identify missing forms

• Prepare and send the letters for the missing or unreconciled dealers

• Enter the reports sent from the storage terminals (Dep-2) into the system

• Submit Terminal stocks (Opening, Closing, Supply, Delivery etc.) entries of data into the system



About you:



You will be University degree holder.



It would also be essential that you have:



• Proven practical knowledge of Excel program

• Good communication and influencing skills

• Ability to work under pressure and at intense work pace

• Strong team player skills

• Compatibility with flexible working hours (working on weekends and public holidays if required by legislation)

• Fluency in Turkish language



Desirable criteria:



• Knowledge of English language is an advantage