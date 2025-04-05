ER Senior Advisor

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
Role Synopsis:
The Employee Relations Senior Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Role Purpose:
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
This role provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Why Join Us:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
BEWARE – RECRUITMENT FRAUD:
It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open positions.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Culture co-creation and engagement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Deal leadership, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Experience, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Leading transformation, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational Savvy {+ 6 more}
