ERCOT Trader

Grade GResponsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role will primarily be tasked with (1) pricing, executing, and hedging order flow from retail customers and (2) value trading the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) market.

This role will be responsible for working with the origination team to facilitate internal and external customer solutions. The trader will assist and coordinate the development of fundamental modeling capabilities and views. Teamwork, attention to detail and creative thinking are critical for the role.

The candidate should have a track record of consistent speculative PnL performance, with at least three years of experience in ERCOT power markets.

Price and hedge retail power flow.

Execute speculative trading strategies within assigned limits.

Simulate returns of various strategies. Identify trading opportunities with asymmetric risk/return profiles.

Comply with all market, exchange, and BP code of conduct / rules.

Bachelor’s degree required.

For internal candidates, ATC pass.

For external candidates, 3 years’ experience in ERCOT power markets w/ at least 1 year prior trading experience.

Excellent integrity and character.

Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail.

Demonstrated knowledge of regulatory environment and processes.

Deep knowledge of the ERCOT power market and associated fuels markets.

Self-starter, independent thinker, strong communication skills, and team oriented.

Essential Education and QualificationsEssential Experience and Attributes