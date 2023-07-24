ERCOT Transmission Asset Optimizer

Job summary

Responsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.

About the role

The ERCOT Trading team within Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) seeks a candidate with transmission modeling expertise to build out BP’s transmission modeling analysis of the ERCOT grid.. They will model the forward transmission scenarios for various resources, structure bids for participation in the CRR auctions, and provide insight to upside/downside risk to maximize returns. The scope of the work will be bal-day to possibly a decade out.

Key Accountabilities

Run Dayzer, PowerWorld, Uplan or other similar modeling software.

Model the forward transmission scenarios for various resources.

Aid in participation in the FTR/CRR auctions.

Provide insight to value trading to enhance returns.

Participate in and advise on new transactions.

Build out scenario modeling.

Scope from same day to ten years out.

Work effectively with the trading, generation, and risk management teams to ensure effective and compliant work.

Communication with business leaders and governance teams about CRR performance and risks.

Identify risks in the transmission system that could impact projects.

Proactively identify resource needs and work with the business to enable proper risk management.

Essential Experience

Understanding of ERCOT transmission outage scheduling and new build planning processes for at least 1 US-based ISO.

A physical understanding of transmission system technology and components.

Experience maintaining and updating a power flow or production cost model, such as Dayzer, PowerWorld, or UPLAN.

Understanding of FTRs/CRRs.

Understanding of power flow analysis and modeling.

Programming skills in SQL, Python, or other language.

Good communication skills to both leaders and staff.

Stakeholder management

Desired Experience

Experience scheduling/planning transmission projects/outages for a transmission company.

Experience scheduling/planning transmission projects/ outages for an ISO.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



