ERP Business Deployment Lead

Production & Operations



Research & Technology Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis

BP’s Production & Operations business group (P&O) is undertaking a large-scale transformation called Quantum. This is a global program taking on the complexity of our core business processes by streamlining them and then modernizing our enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, such as SAP, to improve the quality of the data and tools informing our decisions. The ERP Squad Lead orchestrates the efforts of the deployment team, ensuring effective coordination, communication, and collaboration to deliver successful outcomes and drive value for our Whiting Refinery as well as influencing the larger P&O business.

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership: Provide leadership and direction to ensure alignment with deployment goals and objectives. Champion a collaborative and high-performance team culture focused on accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement. Delegate tasks, allocate resources, and prioritize activities to optimize squad productivity and efficiency.

Project planning and execution: Develop and drive project plans, timelines, and deliverables for the deployment. Define squad-level objectives, achievements, and key performance indicators (KPI’s) to track progress and ensure project success. Coordinate across multi-functional squad team, vendors, and external partners to run dependencies, mitigate risks, and resolve issues throughout the deployment lifecycle. Lead data cutover plan and ensure that business continuity plans are ready for the interruption period.

Stakeholder management: Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders through regular communications and engagement activities with project objectives and expectations.

Risk management and issue resolution: Proactively identify deployment risks, constraints, and dependencies that may impact the deployment timeline, budget, or quality. Develop risk mitigation strategies, contingency plans, and escalation protocols to address potential issues and minimize project disruptions. Facilitate problem-solving sessions and decision-making processes to resolve conflicts, overcome obstacles, and drive consensus among stakeholders.

Document and data management: Develop document management framework and repository for program materials.

Continuous improvement and lessons learned: Promote a culture of improvement and innovation within the business deployment squad by encouraging feedback, soliciting suggestions, and implementing improvements. Support post-implementation reviews, retrofits and lessons learned sessions to collect insights, identify areas for improvement, and incorporate feedback into future projects. Develop robust early life support strategy and plan.

Essential Experience

Bachelor’s Degree required and/or MBA

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience, preferably in a refining or manufacturing setting

Minimum 2 years of experience with SAP or similar ERP enterprise planning systems, or Maximo

Ability to establish relationships and work cross departments and entities

Must have strong leadership skills, be ground-breaking and a strong influencer

Desirable Criteria

Understanding of business processes and how they align with SAP functionality is important for ensuring the ERP system meets specific business requirements

A proven business understanding of the working of the refinery including the interactions between the departments and the roles of each department

Knowledge and experience with utilization of Agile and CI methodologies and frameworks

Program/Project management or large-scale software deployment experience

Understands the context, intent and impacts of decisions and ability to implement changes successfully

Innovation; Encourages new approaches and creative solutions that are fit for purpose

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Business Processes, Communication, Continual Improvement Process, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategic origination, Strategic Thinking



