Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture (P&C) discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you. About the opportunity: We are now looking for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Programme People Lead, who will be responsible for architecting and leading all people related activities for the implementation of ERP across the enterprise. In this role, as the successful candidate, you will be accountable for both internal people aspect as well as the external engagement partner lead for resources for the programme. You will mainly be responsible for the talent implications including talent attraction, capability enhancement, training requirements, as well as assessing and managing the Organisation Design (OD) implications and broader people implications for the programming including managing employee and works council engagement where necessary. In this role, you will also work in close collaboration with the Programme Change lead, the core transformation office as well as the wider P&C team to ensure the ERP Programme is coordinated and synchronized with other programmes impacting people. This is an exciting opportunity to support bp on a key transformation programme and work across the organisation.

People & Culture



HR Group



What you will deliver?

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Develop and implement a comprehensive people plan that aligns to the overall ERP program roadmap as well as accounts for cross-program dependencies and other people initiatives impacting employees

Identify headcount and assess capability requirements for the duration of the program and beyond working closely with Community of Practices for the relevant disciplines

Work with P&C Talent to fill bp roles in time with internal and external resources to ensure the program is appropriately resourced, any capability gaps are closed and future talent pipeline is secured including identifying potential cross-skilling, secondments and key talent is retained

Leverage external partners to rapidly increase flex capacity and specialised capability when and where required

Work closely with the Program Change Lead to identify training needs introduced by the program and work with P&C Talent to develop and deploy relevant and timely training

Work with the Organisation Design Lead for the program to understand the impacts of the program on the future operating model and future organisation design

Understand employee relations impact of the program and map out an engagement plan including work council engagement, consultation approach/ timelines and work closely with local P&C teams on the implementation plan

Work with the central transformation team to identify activities that could be supported by Global Business Services (GBS) during the program duration as well as beyond and build this into the people plan



What you will need to be successful:

Significant business partnering experience with a strong focus in talent

Experience with large scale transformation programs

Strong Organisation Design experience

Experience in workforce planning, capability assessment, talent management, recruitment

Strong leadership skills to engage and lead the different people workstreams (OD, Talent, ER etc.) for the program and ensure alignment

Strong communication skills – clearly articulate people implications and plans

Highly organised and able to build people programme plan and lead execution

Demonstrated ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders at all levels, including experience representing their team to leadership and governance boards

Highly collaborative – able to work with stakeholders across the transformation programme as well as the wider P&C team and proactively share relevant information

Good understanding and experience in employee relations (ER) including consultation and works council engagement



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Capability Assessment, Coaching, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and industrial relations, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, HR Business Partnering, Influencing, Influencing Without Authority, Large-Scale Change, Large Scale Transformations, Leadership, Leadership Initiatives {+ 14 more}



