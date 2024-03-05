ERP Project Delivery Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We're always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world's leading energy company!

Assist in the Execution of deployments according to the project execution plan

Manage project risk on a facility level

Work with enablers & business on delivery against the agreed execution plan

Assist in the creation of status reporting and readiness for facility and refinery deployment to Project General Manager and site Project Manager

Assist in creation of cost/schedule forecasting and cost/schedule performance management for the delivery of the ERP programme to the facility

Track record in project management and execution (either Waterfall or Agile delivery)

Experience in cost management, forecasting, cost structures, and budget control on projects or work programmes

Experience in project risk management

Experience in project work breakdown structure/schedule development

Experience with ERP or software project deployment desirable

Understanding of P&O end to end business processes

Able to travel as needed

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



