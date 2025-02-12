E&S Data Advisor - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
The Environment and Social (E&S) team within the P&O HSE&C team is accountable for delivery of the single source of truth for all operational E&S data. E&S data is reported by sites across the company into OneCSR, bp’s corporate reporting tool.
These data underpin bp’s delivery of its sustainability frame and it is the E&S Data Advisor’s role to provide technical support to our businesses so they understand and are able to implement the processes required to deliver them.
Specific role activities currently envisaged are shown below but as bp’s external disclosure requirements are in constant change delivery will need to flex accordingly:
Provide deep technical expertise to enhance ways of working and integration of E&S management into bp’s Operating Management System (OMS).
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
