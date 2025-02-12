E&S Data Advisor - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Let me tell you about the role :

The Environment and Social (E&S) team within the P&O HSE&C team is accountable for delivery of the single source of truth for all operational E&S data. E&S data is reported by sites across the company into OneCSR, bp’s corporate reporting tool.

These data underpin bp’s delivery of its sustainability frame and it is the E&S Data Advisor’s role to provide technical support to our businesses so they understand and are able to implement the processes required to deliver them.

What you will deliver:

Specific role activities currently envisaged are shown below but as bp’s external disclosure requirements are in constant change delivery will need to flex accordingly:

Provide E&S technical support to the SVP HSE&C, VP E&S, E&S Systems and Data Manager , HSE&C E&S Subject Matter Experts and operations

Familiarise and then stay informed of the various evolving E&S reporting standards.

Utilise E&S data analysis from various systems to support businesses in their delivery of our Sustainability Aims and internal and external reporting requirements.

Support operations in the implementation of processes relating to new external reporting standards (e.g. ESRS and EU Taxonomy)

Utilise data analysis and liaise with operations to drive performance management and benchmarking.

Provide technical insight in the support of the implementation of digitization and automation projects.

Provide technical expertise and insights to working groups and squads as needed in support of our people and planet aims within P&O.

Advise and then support development of E&S training, education and capability.

Provide deep technical expertise to enhance ways of working and integration of E&S management into bp’s Operating Management System (OMS).

What you will need to be successful :

General skills:

Must have educational qualifications:

BA/BSc degree (or equivalent) in Engineering, Environmental Science, Natural Science or other relevant qualification,

5- 8 years+ relevant industry experience with proven operational understanding

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Member of the professional institution relevant to degree, a Chartered Environmentalist, or similar, or working towards one of these.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Relevant Experience of 5+ years

Total years of experience:

8- 13 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Good understanding of environment and social disciplines including how they apply across existing and new businesses.

Experience in building successful relationships with internal stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to work well in and across multi-discipline teams,

Ability to communicate complex, technical material in a simple and concise manner.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Knowledge and experience using PowerBI,

Knowledge of bp or peer business operations

Knowledge of PowerPoint to contribute to slide packs for presentations with senior level managers,

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel tools and functions,

Familiarity with key global ESG disclosure requirements

You will work with:

SVP HSE&C, VP E&S

E&S Systems and Data Manager

HSE&C E&S Subject Matter Experts

E&S Advisors within operations

Shift - US/ UK/ India time

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



