ESA Maintenance Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for providing Maintenance expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for the execution of engineered maintenance activities for Terminals and Pipelines, following relevant project process from concept to execution, commissioning, and handover to operations, and ensure compliance with current legislation and bp company policy.

The role is key to the safe and reliable operation of the terminal, and to ensuring the terminal assets are fit for purpose.

Key Accountabilities:

The Maintenance Engineer is accountable for the following

Develop 1-year and 3-5 year lookaheads, to include cost estimates and timelines, identifying key engineered maintenance activities required to maintain safe, reliable and competetive operations

Following the appropriate project process, deliver against the plan ensuring all activities meet the financial, business, regulatory, safety and environmental requirements, and provide all relevant documentation

Integrate operations, maintenance, HSSE and, where applicable, marine expertise during concept selection, definition of engineering scope, design, construction, commissioning and handover of facilities.

Managing any changes subsequent to design through the MoC process

Providing site support and construction supervision throughout the execution phase

Develop and implement a commissioning, start-up, handover and operating plan including a post start-up review to confirm that construction is in accordance with design, all required verification testing is complete and all deviation and MoC actions are complete

Implement and maintain a comprehensive quality assurance/quality control process for project design, procurement, construction, commissioning, start up and handover.

Identify and assess the risks associated with the project interfaces to existing operations and implement plans to manage the identified risks

Conduct documented post-project reviews to identify lessons for future projects

Define contractually and inform contractors of the Entity’s HSSE requirements for the services and equipment to be provided, the scope of work of the contract and identified boundary conditions.

Contractually require contractors to communicate the Entity’s HSSE requirements to their employees and subcontractors and demonstrate that they follow them.

Contractually require contractors to confirm at defined intervals that their employees are competent and their equipment is fit for service, and their work is carried out in compliance with Entity requirements.

Evaluate contractor performance at defined intervals to provide feedback, lessons learned and a basis for improving future contractor selection and performance.

The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for preparing suitable metrics and reporting to monitor progress against the objectives and targets in the plan

The Maintenance Engineer is also required to provide technical expertise to the Terminal teams or to engage with the relevant SME

The ideal candidate will have:

Degree in a relevant engineering subject area or qualifications, demonstrated experience and training to an equivalent level.

Chartered/Incorporated Engineer, or working towards chartered or incorporated status, with a recognised professional body.​

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Project Management experience to include working with a structured and gated process, FEED/FEL and execution

Trained and experienced with Control of Work and Permit To Work systems, confined space entry and working at height

IT Skills Certification particularly in MS Applications (Spreadsheets, Word and PowerPoint)

Excellent knowledge of the equipment processes and standards employed in the oil storage and distribution sector.

Thorough understanding of industry related risks (safety and business) and able to relate to specific legislation.

Thorough grasp of principles and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.

Significant and demonstrable experience with CMMS ideally in Frontline/Shire Systems, Maximo or SAP PM

HAZOP / LOPA / Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analysis

High level of administrative and organisation skills

Influencing, motivating, facilitation, coaching and mentoring skills

Ability to build positive working relationships at all levels within the organisation and with external contacts

Well organised, self-motivated and performance driven

Good level of financial understanding and business acumin

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Thorough and demonstrable understanding and experience working with in-company and industry standards and specifications

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.