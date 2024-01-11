ESG Disclosure PMO (18-Month FTC)

Job summary

Communications & External Affairs Group



This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.



You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in corporate reporting.

We are looking for an ESG reporting expert with skills and experience in delivering large, complex projects to help take forward our ESG disclosure work programme.

We have a multifunctional project in place to deliver this disclosure work and you will be supporting the programme leads from finance and corporate reporting – working with a wider team from sustainability, health safety environment & carbon, legal, procurement and others.

This role is well-suited to someone with technical sustainability/ESG reporting knowledge and the ability to bring streams of work – and many different stakeholders - together to deliver bp’s disclosures under EU regulations and other UK and US-related requirements as they become known.

Partnering with the programme leads and SMEs to define and help manage workstreams:

Maintaining the overall programme plan and detailed workstream plans .

and . Developing and maintaining project governance documentation .

. Actively contribute to workstream planning - thinking about milestones, next steps and dependencies.

- thinking about milestones, next steps and dependencies. Provide programme management office support, including:

Supporting integration of programme plans and resourcing needs.

Manage risk logs and risk action plans.

Build and maintain stakeholder maps.

Run programme-related meetings – including setting agendas, action tracking and following up.

– including setting agendas, action tracking and following up. Work with the team co-ordinator on agile ways of working and tools (sprints / planner board).

ways of working and tools (sprints / planner board). Processes to horizon scan and track developments.

Prepare communication materials (including slide packs and change management) materials.

and change management) materials. Develop training materials for the team and disseminate key information further into the wider organisation

for the team and disseminate key information further into the wider organisation Help manage stakeholder relationships - both inside bp and key 3rd parties.

Proven PMO experience – planning and leading complex projects.

A great teammate with the ability to influence others.

The team works in an agile way, so an agile approach and familiarity of ways of working would be advantageous (for example MS Teams, planner boards, Mural).

Stakeholder management - working with a variety of external third parties and internal partners.

- working with a variety of external third parties and internal partners. Organisation skills - the ability to prioritize and be flexible to respond to changes that impact your role / the work programme.

- the ability to prioritize and be flexible to respond to changes that impact your role / the work programme. Verbal and written communication

Problem solving – working out what needs to be done / who needs to be engaged in order to progress work

– working out what needs to be done / who needs to be engaged in order to progress work Technical knowledge - of corporate reporting developments including drivers of new ESG reporting.

- of corporate reporting developments including drivers of new ESG reporting. Comparable and transferable experience from working in similar organizations in terms of scale and complexity to bp.

from working in similar organizations in terms of scale and complexity to bp. Project Management skills – including familiarity with agile concepts and setting up and coordinating use of project management tools.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Working, Environmental Social And Governance (ESG), PMO Best Practices, PMO Reporting, Project Management Office (PMO), Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Relationship Management



