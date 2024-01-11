ESG Disclosure PMO (18-Month FTC)

Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
The world wants and needs an energy system that’s secure, affordable and – increasingly – lower carbon. We want to play our part. This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.
You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in corporate reporting.
We are looking for an ESG reporting expert with skills and experience in delivering large, complex projects to help take forward our ESG disclosure work programme.
We have a multifunctional project in place to deliver this disclosure work and you will be supporting the programme leads from finance and corporate reporting – working with a wider team from sustainability, health safety environment & carbon, legal, procurement and others.
This role is well-suited to someone with technical sustainability/ESG reporting knowledge and the ability to bring streams of work – and many different stakeholders - together to deliver bp’s disclosures under EU regulations and other UK and US-related requirements as they become known.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agile Working, Environmental Social And Governance (ESG), PMO Best Practices, PMO Reporting, Project Management Office (PMO), Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Relationship Management
