ESG-Non Financial Reporting Controls Assurance Advisor

This role sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.

This exciting and compelling opportunity is charged with advancing bp’s controls and assurance framework over our current externally published Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and non-financial reporting (NFR) as well as helping us to develop a future-ready framework to prepare for upcoming reporting regulations. Join us in shaping the path forward and make a significant impact in creating a robust control environment.

Communicating progress on bp’s net zero ambition, launched in 2020, and sustainability frame, launched in 2021, is important in helping our stakeholders – including investors – understand our strategy to become an integrated energy company. ESG reporting is wide ranging and a rapidly evolving landscape. Imminent legislation in multiple jurisdictions will increase the control and assurance requirements over mandatory disclosures.

You will encounter a wide range of ESG and Sustainability

related issues through regular engagement with key stakeholders across all levels across the organization. Control & Assurance combines a controller mindset and business knowledge to support reporting of our ESG-NFR metrics, including net zero ambition to ensure we meet our regulatory reporting requirements.

A key focus of the team is to design and maintain a fit for purpose framework to ensure integrity over externally reported ESG-NFR, including compliance with forthcoming regulations, and other controls and processes. To deliver this in a robust and meaningful way, you will help us to:

Undertake assurance over bp’s ESG-NFR, both of underlying metrics and of the corporate reporting suite (e.g., Annual Report, Sustainability Report, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, etc.)

Develop a keen understanding of non-financial reporting and control risks and ways to manage and mitigate these

Establish accountabilities, ownership, roles, and responsibilities for the reporting processes

Build strong relationships with stakeholders across bp

In Control & Assurance, you will have numerous opportunities to expand your knowledge and strengthen your technical and professional foundation. You will work across Finance Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) and Planning & Performance Management (PPM), and many other teams in the Business/ technical functions. Our team prides itself on its agile mindset and you will build enduring relationships with bp leadership and peers and influence across the three lines of defence and external auditors.

Key Accountabilities

Undertake assurance of externally reported ESG-NFR metrics and narrative content.

Assess the impact of forthcoming legislation on the ESG-NFR control and assurance framework.

Design appropriate controls to mitigate risks of reporting errors.

Provide controls support to the ESG-NFR metric owners, many of whom are not in finance.

Take the lead on projects/activities to migrate current manual control and assurance activities to a more preventative, data-driven, and risk-based environment.

Provide valuable input into the design of ESG-NFR policies and procedures to facilitate redesign of assurance activities.

Regularly engage with our external auditors to understand their perspective of bp’s ESG-NFR assurance.

Work with cross-functional stakeholders as we design our future-ready framework.

Essential education

University degree and Accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA

Essential Skills and Experience

Experience in control frameworks and assurance/ audit

Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions

Self-directed performer and collaborative team player who steps in to support colleagues

Strong continuous improvement mindset and delivery oriented

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Ability to grasp the big picture and zoom into the details in order to consistently deliver quality output within agreed deadlines

Desirable

Experience in / knowledge of ESG and/or other non-financial reporting landscape

Innovative use of new technologies (e.g. Power BI, Power Apps, etc.) and understanding of application controls and/or IT controls

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques

