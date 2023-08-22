ESG Non Financial Reporting Controls Assurance Analyst

This role sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization. This exciting and compelling opportunity is charged with advancing bp’s controls and assurance framework over our current externally published Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and non-financial reporting (NFR). Join us in shaping the path forward and make a significant impact in creating a robust control environment. Communicating progress on bp’s net zero ambition, launched in 2020, and sustainability frame, launched in 2021, is important in helping our stakeholders – including investors – understand our strategy to become an integrated energy company. ESG reporting is wide ranging and a rapidly evolving landscape. Imminent legislation in multiple jurisdictions will increase the control and assurance requirements over mandatory disclosures. A key focus of the team is to design and maintain a fit for purpose framework to ensure integrity over externally reported ESG-NFR, including compliance with forthcoming regulations, and other controls and processes. To deliver this in a robust and meaningful way, you will help us to: - undertake assurance over bp’s ESG-NFR, both of underlying metrics and of the corporate reporting suite (e.g., Annual Report, Sustainability Report, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, etc.) - build strong relationships with stakeholders across bp
This role sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
