ESG Non Financial Reporting Controls Assurance Analyst

Job summary

This role sits within the entity-wide Control & Assurance team in bp’s Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC) function, which is an essential part of bp’s global Finance organization. This exciting and compelling opportunity is charged with advancing bp’s controls and assurance framework over our current externally published Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and non-financial reporting (NFR). Join us in shaping the path forward and make a significant impact in creating a robust control environment. Communicating progress on bp’s net zero ambition, launched in 2020, and sustainability frame, launched in 2021, is important in helping our stakeholders – including investors – understand our strategy to become an integrated energy company. ESG reporting is wide ranging and a rapidly evolving landscape. Imminent legislation in multiple jurisdictions will increase the control and assurance requirements over mandatory disclosures. A key focus of the team is to design and maintain a fit for purpose framework to ensure integrity over externally reported ESG-NFR, including compliance with forthcoming regulations, and other controls and processes. To deliver this in a robust and meaningful way, you will help us to: - undertake assurance over bp’s ESG-NFR, both of underlying metrics and of the corporate reporting suite (e.g., Annual Report, Sustainability Report, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, etc.) - build strong relationships with stakeholders across bp

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key responsibilities

Undertake assurance of externally reported ESG-NFR metrics and narrative content

Design appropriate controls to mitigate risks of reporting errors.

Provide controls support to the ESG-NFR metric owners, many of whom are not in finance.

You will encounter a wide and thought-provoking range of ESG and Sustainability related issues through regular engagement with key stakeholders across all levels across the organization.

You will work across Finance Accounting Reporting Control, Planning & Performance Management, Internal Audit, and many other teams in business and technical functions including Communications & External Affairs, Strategy & Sustainability, and Health Safety Environment & Carbon amongst others.

Essential Education:

University degree and Accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, ACCA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA/ equivalent.

Essential Skills and Experience

Experience in control frameworks and assurance/ audit

Challenges existing ways of working and identifies quick wins and strategic solutions

Collaborative team player and who steps in to support colleagues

Strong continuous improvement mindset and delivery oriented

Agile outlook to adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

Ability to grasp the big picture and zoom into the details in order to consistently deliver quality output within agreed deadlines

Desirable

Experience in / knowledge of ESG and/or other non-financial reporting landscape

Innovative use of new technologies (e.g. Power BI, Power Apps, etc.) and understanding of application controls and/or IT controls

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.