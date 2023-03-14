ESG Reporting Manager

Job summary

This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.



You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. In recognition of the increasing complexity and volume of what we deliver, this role will help ensure we are set up to successfully deliver.



You will have proven knowledge and experience of the ESG disclosure landscape, including recent developments. You will also have proven project management experience – with meticulous attention to detail, enjoy working across a variety of tasks and projects and managing work to deadlines.



We’re looking for someone who can get involved in scoping and delivering new projects – working across the team and a wide network of stakeholders inside and outside the company.

Key accountabilities:

Co-ordination of ESG and reporting-related activity across teams – including Communications & external affairs (C&EA), Finance, Company secretary’s office, Strategy & sustainability.

Working across the team – and wider stakeholders in bp – to assess and manage the implementation of corporate reporting regulations and initiatives. Such as: the ISSB, EU CSRD and Taxonomy, SEC rules and UK reporting requirements.

Managing horizon scanning – keeping track of developments that impact our work programme and sharing insight with others in the company.

Leading the set up and work on new projects and pieces of work as they come into the team.

Project management and overseeing work with third parties e.g., agencies, consultants, auditors etc.

Stakeholder management – managing relationships with key stakeholders and partners – both inside bp and outside the company.

Secretariat – leading steering groups and working groups, developing papers for executive-level steering committees and board meetings.

Key skills:

Excellent organizational skills – the ability to keep track of multiple activities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Flexibility and the ability to adapt to last-minute changes or updates.

High level of attention to detail.

Systems knowledge – including MS applications (Teams and OneNote).

About you: