ESG Reporting Manager

This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.
You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. In recognition of the increasing complexity and volume of what we deliver, this role will help ensure we are set up to successfully deliver.
You will have proven knowledge and experience of the ESG disclosure landscape, including recent developments. You will also have proven project management experience – with meticulous attention to detail, enjoy working across a variety of tasks and projects and managing work to deadlines.
We’re looking for someone who can get involved in scoping and delivering new projects – working across the team and a wide network of stakeholders inside and outside the company.