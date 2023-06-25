ETA, Materials & Welding

Job summary

GS&ORA Projects Engineering Technical Authorities (TAs) are knowledgeable subject matter experts (SMEs) providing assurance expertise to the design and delivery of bp's major projects. Working alongside the business line (Projects), the TAs provide conformance support and maintain an independent view of safety and operational risk. The Materials and Welding (M&W) TA is part of a well-established team reporting to the S&ORA Projects Engineering Authority (EA). There are sixteen full time and four part-time Projects TAs covering all the engineering disciplines. The TAs are well integrated both within the Engineering Authority Team itself and with the Project engineering teams. The TAs are involved with Projects from the earliest stages (Concept Development) where key Tier 1 decisions are made, through the challenges that arise during FEED, Detailed Design, Fabrication and Construction, and ultimately the handover to Operations. The M&W TA role encompasses project activity in the resilient hydrocarbons business (production and refining) as well as the new energy businesses, principally bio-fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to engage directly with bp’s largest projects and influence technical outcomes.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

GS&ORA Projects Engineering Technical Authorities (TAs) are knowledgeable subject matter experts (SMEs) providing assurance expertise to the design and delivery of bp's major projects. Working alongside the business line (Projects), the TAs provide conformance support and maintain an independent view of safety and operational risk. The Materials and Welding (M&W) TA is part of a well-established team reporting to the S&ORA Projects Engineering Authority (EA). There are sixteen full time and four part-time Projects TAs covering all the engineering disciplines. The TAs are well integrated both within the Engineering Authority Team itself and with the Project engineering teams. The TAs are involved with Projects from the earliest stages (Concept Development) where key Tier 1 decisions are made, through the challenges that arise during FEED, Detailed Design, Fabrication and Construction, and ultimately the handover to Operations.The M&W TA role encompasses project activity in the resilient hydrocarbons business (production and refining) as well as the new energy businesses, principally bio-fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to engage directly with bp’s largest projects and influence technical outcomes.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Liaise with relevant Projects Lead Discipline and Discipline Engineers, and SMEs as appropriate, to understand emerging ETP conformance/risk-related issues.

Maintain an independent view on risk of technically significant issues. Provide assurance insights and recommendations to the S&ORA Projects EA and Projects engineering leadership.

Provide requested technical advice and recommendations to projects in all matters related to materials and welding.

Establish close links with Project engineering teams throughout project life to advise on the use of appropriate standards, practices and design guidelines. Assure these standards are being rigorously conformed with.

Technically evaluate and endorse, where appropriate, deviation requests to ETPs within the Materials & Welding practice area.

Champion the capture and dissemination of engineering lessons learned within P&O/G&LCE, including those arising from deviation requests and assure incorporation into ETP updates.

Provide input to technology programmes, as applicable.

Participate in formal assurance activities as part of the Projects’ verification process, principally the Optimise and Define PHSSERs and Detailed Engineering PHSSERs. Ensure the independent view is captured and the closure of findings raised.

Carry out other assurance activities through continuous engagement including regular discipline and multi-discipline technical check-ins, peer/risk reviews, etc.

Ensure early engagement with projects, beginning in the concept development phase.

Understand M&W engineering discipline health across Projects. Recommend corrective actions where deficient. Liaise with the VP Materials and Corrosion and M&W Senior Advisor accordingly.

Perform assurance of the competency assessment of Project Lead M&W Engineers (agree rights to safety core role appointments) and input to the annual projects engineering organizational capability review.

Represent S&ORA and Projects at the Engineering Leadership Integration Forum for Materials and Welding.

What do we want to see from you!

Bachelors Degree in Engineering

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer

Professional Welding Qualification (e.g. IWE, EWE)

Professional Membership of an appropriate Engineering Body

Significant experience in major Projects Engineering for Oil and Gas production and processing.

Considerable materials selection track record.

Deep knowledge of metallic materials manufacture.

Extensive experience of site fabrication, welding and non-destructive testing.

Leadership capability in major projects development and execution. Highly respected technical contributor recognised for a pragmatic approach with the ability to influence at senior levels.

Track record of delivery in: Influencing others not under direct reporting lines. Developing clear plans when dealing with complex and uncertain situations. Identifying risk, developing a solution and ensuring action on the solution. Demonstrating practical & applied knowledge of engineering standards and practices related to the O&G production and processing industries. Demonstrating sound technical acumen with an understanding of the business factors impacting any risk mitigation strategy. Working in a collaborative environment. Strong teamwork, communication and influencing skills.



Desirable:

Experience in an Operations role in bp or another Operator.

Experience of Refinery / Petrochemical plant operations, projects and TARs.

Held an engineering position in a construction company delivering O&G industry projects such as topsides, onshore plant or pipelines.

Participated in Industry standards groups (eg. ISO, IOGP, API).

Experience in non-metallics.

Experience in environmental materials testing.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.