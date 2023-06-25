ETA, Materials & Welding

GS&ORA Projects Engineering Technical Authorities (TAs) are knowledgeable subject matter experts (SMEs) providing assurance expertise to the design and delivery of bp's major projects. Working alongside the business line (Projects), the TAs provide conformance support and maintain an independent view of safety and operational risk. The Materials and Welding (M&W) TA is part of a well-established team reporting to the S&ORA Projects Engineering Authority (EA). There are sixteen full time and four part-time Projects TAs covering all the engineering disciplines. The TAs are well integrated both within the Engineering Authority Team itself and with the Project engineering teams. The TAs are involved with Projects from the earliest stages (Concept Development) where key Tier 1 decisions are made, through the challenges that arise during FEED, Detailed Design, Fabrication and Construction, and ultimately the handover to Operations. The M&W TA role encompasses project activity in the resilient hydrocarbons business (production and refining) as well as the new energy businesses, principally bio-fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to engage directly with bp’s largest projects and influence technical outcomes.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection {+ 10 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.