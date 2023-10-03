Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC

EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC

EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069381
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

We have an exciting opportunity for an EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the optimization of activities related to finished products, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using sound technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.


Job Description:

The EU Copro Supply Coordinator supports the Senior Commercial Manager BVC and the Senior Supply Coordinator BVC to facilitate optimal commercial decision making together with Trading and Shipping (T&S) via data analysis, manages the business side of the data set for performance reporting and integrated margin reporting, and assists in global biofuels commercial and business development activity.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Analysing key optimisation / commercial data parameters such as quota fulfilment, commercial KPIs, operational KPIs, feedstocks end2end margin
  • Providing all management data and slide packs wrt end2end biofuels decision making and integrated margin reporting
  • Actively contributing to and driving the development and systematic process improvement of systems to properly model commercial scenarios to support plan, forecast and 8Q outlook
  • Managing the PMO for certain squads / projects wrt commercial roadmap development
  • Supporting the preparation of documents for project and LTCC related decisions, e.g. ATN / FMs
  • Actively supporting the digitization agenda of Biofuels Value Chain with regards to commercial optimisation and in particular on the interface to T&S
  • Driving the utilization of Kanbanize and holding the relationship to related areas to ensure a consistent and aligned regulatory approach
  • Supporting the individual activities under the bioenergy roadmap, in particular the SAF off-take and LTCC based project development (i.e. pyrolysis oil, advanced biofuels, etc.)
  • Delivering biofuels supply coordinator tasks and works closely with the GDIST biofuels and GLIGHTS Ethanol trading team as well as with refining production & planning teams to ensure best commercial end2end outcome from feeds to finally blended / produced product
  • Supporting the commercial growth agenda and the Capex pipeline management in close interaction with Refining Solutions and SS&V
  • Managing the hopper of strategic and tactical customer opportunities alongside PMO activities for the Commercial Growth Forum and other biz dev forums
  • Supporting the Bio & Low Carbon Value Chain Senior Manager on the development of new value chain business or specific projects

Key Requirements:

  • Good understanding of the Midstream, T&S and Biofuels business is desirable.
  • Analytical experience
  • Financial Analyst experience
  • Commercial experience within an energy company is desirable
  • Low Carbon and Biofuels understanding is desirable
  • Good understanding of BPs system structure and agile / Kanbanize based processes is desirable
  • Fluent in English, as well, another language would be beneficial
  • Strong data and IT skillset (i.e. MS Office, SAP, PowerBI, Datalake, Kanbanize, Mural, etc)
  • Drives innovation and challenges the status quo


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp