We have an exciting opportunity for an EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the optimization of activities related to finished products, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using sound technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.
The EU Copro Supply Coordinator supports the Senior Commercial Manager BVC and the Senior Supply Coordinator BVC to facilitate optimal commercial decision making together with Trading and Shipping (T&S) via data analysis, manages the business side of the data set for performance reporting and integrated margin reporting, and assists in global biofuels commercial and business development activity.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
