Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



We have an exciting opportunity for an EU Copro Supply Coordinator BVC to join our team. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the optimization of activities related to finished products, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using sound technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.



The EU Copro Supply Coordinator supports the Senior Commercial Manager BVC and the Senior Supply Coordinator BVC to facilitate optimal commercial decision making together with Trading and Shipping (T&S) via data analysis, manages the business side of the data set for performance reporting and integrated margin reporting, and assists in global biofuels commercial and business development activity.

Analysing key optimisation / commercial data parameters such as quota fulfilment, commercial KPIs, operational KPIs, feedstocks end2end margin

Providing all management data and slide packs wrt end2end biofuels decision making and integrated margin reporting

Actively contributing to and driving the development and systematic process improvement of systems to properly model commercial scenarios to support plan, forecast and 8Q outlook

Managing the PMO for certain squads / projects wrt commercial roadmap development

Supporting the preparation of documents for project and LTCC related decisions, e.g. ATN / FMs

Actively supporting the digitization agenda of Biofuels Value Chain with regards to commercial optimisation and in particular on the interface to T&S

Driving the utilization of Kanbanize and holding the relationship to related areas to ensure a consistent and aligned regulatory approach

Supporting the individual activities under the bioenergy roadmap, in particular the SAF off-take and LTCC based project development (i.e. pyrolysis oil, advanced biofuels, etc.)

Delivering biofuels supply coordinator tasks and works closely with the GDIST biofuels and GLIGHTS Ethanol trading team as well as with refining production & planning teams to ensure best commercial end2end outcome from feeds to finally blended / produced product

Supporting the commercial growth agenda and the Capex pipeline management in close interaction with Refining Solutions and SS&V

Managing the hopper of strategic and tactical customer opportunities alongside PMO activities for the Commercial Growth Forum and other biz dev forums

Supporting the Bio & Low Carbon Value Chain Senior Manager on the development of new value chain business or specific projects

Good understanding of the Midstream, T&S and Biofuels business is desirable.

Analytical experience

Financial Analyst experience

Commercial experience within an energy company is desirable

Low Carbon and Biofuels understanding is desirable

Good understanding of BPs system structure and agile / Kanbanize based processes is desirable

Fluent in English, as well, another language would be beneficial

Strong data and IT skillset (i.e. MS Office, SAP, PowerBI, Datalake, Kanbanize, Mural, etc)

Drives innovation and challenges the status quo



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



