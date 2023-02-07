Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse as an EU Execution Director and you can be part of that impact!

bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

As the EU Execution Director you are responsible for safely and effectively managing the EV infrastructure roll out across the EU (existing & new market entry) across all use cases. The role will effectively coordinate and schedule delivery of projects, support and manage team members and contractors on the delivery of the plan from appraisal to handover to operate.



You will also act as the SPA for the Contractor Regional Frame Agreements (RFA’s) operating across the EU.

Key accountabilities:

Play a key role in delivering the externally committed target of 100,000 EV unit by 2030.

Lead the delivery of EV charging deployment in line with the bp pulse model

Lead the EU Execution Managers to implement the execution model and deliver the annual plans in line with the Global requirements and standards

Responsible for overall EU cost management for Execution activities within the designated annual build plan, including the YoY improvements in line with our OKR’s

Represent the Operations Team within the EU/UK LT teams

Integrate the key Internal/External stakeholders (HSSE, Procurement Controls, Engineering & Execution Teams) to deliver the plan in line with the bp pulse cadence expectations

Ensure implementation of the EV governance process both internally and externally - while managing the work with key suppliers and installation contractors to deliver a great product in a safe and efficient manner.

EU Contractor & supplier SPA and contract management against long term targets within the global Supplier Performance Management framework

Own the EV construction risks across the region, aligning with the In-Country teams to integrate on business and Safety & Operational risk within the region

Verify key project management process to maintain the EV roll out in an efficient and control manner.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of the regional businesses and ensure lessons learned are shared.

Contribute to the development of annual plans, budgets and support commercial input into the yearly GFO requests to support the roll out of the programme globally.

Strong experience in large scale project and contract management

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Good understanding of the EV infrastructure and experience in working with the retail business.

Fluent in local country language

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Demonstrable experience in large scale engineering projects

Sound knowledge of civil installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Fluent in all or any of German, Spanish and Polish as well as English

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!There will be 25% European travel required with this role for those based in the UK. That will rise to 50% for those that are based outside of the UK.Find your electric future with bp pulse.#bppulse#LI-MM1