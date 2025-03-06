Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our team and advance your career as

EU Refining Regulatory Affairs Manager

The EU Refining Regulatory Affairs Manager will be primarily responsible for assessing the impact of EU policy proposals on bp's refining portfolio then collaborating with our refineries and the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team to develop bp's advocacy positions, and influencing C&EA's advocacy tactics. The EU Refining Regulatory Affairs Manager’s efforts will ensure that bp's interests are effectively represented in policy discussions, aligning with our overall strategy to drive sustainable and profitable growth across our refining portfolio.

This role not only allows you to make a significant impact on bp's refining portfolio but also provides a platform to engage with key partners and influence the political landscape in Europe. It's an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of policy advocacy and drive positive change for bp.

In this role you will have the responsibilities:

Policy Impact Assessment: Responsible for supporting assessment of proposed policy changes and confirming regulatory/business impact to inform C&EA advocacy tactics. In many cases this will require coordination with subject matter experts to understand the impact of potential policy changes on bp's refining portfolio.

Develop Refining-Specific Positions/Responses on Key External Issues Impacting Refining: Primarily the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), CBAM, Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), and overall industrial policies impacting bp refining portfolio. Create bp policy positions for issues that solely impact refining, ensuring consistency with bp's overall strategy.

Alignment with bp Internal Stakeholders: Ensure alignment with C&EA and VP+ partners in midstream and refining on key advocacy focus areas.

Main Point of Contact on Refining Regulatory Issues: Advise, provide guidance, and proactively communicate relevant regulatory/business impacts to refining community and leadership, as required.

Influence Group Policy: Influence the development of bp Group policy positions to ensure bp refining's interests are properly represented, especially where policy impacts multiple businesses.

Help Coordinate Advocacy Inputs and Activities: Work closely with the teams responsible for advocacy activities between refining, the EU C&EA team in Brussels, and country-level advocacy teams in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands to ensure they are clear and aligned on key positions. As required, represent bp in trade association technical working groups, in alignment with local C&EA teams.

Engage with External Stakeholders to Support C&EA On Request: When requested by C&EA engage with EU decision-makers, industry groups (e.g., Fuels Europe), and other 3rd parties to understand key issues and to inform advocacy tactics.

To make this happened, you should have:

5+ years of energy industry experience in the downstream (refining or petrochemicals preferred), or experience in energy industry regulatory affairs focused on the downstream.

Exposure to refining and/or political advocacy activity is a plus.

The successful candidates will have the technical skills required to assess regulations and/or work with subject matter experts to assess regulations.

University degree or equivalent experience required

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.